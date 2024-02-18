https://sputnikglobe.com/20240218/trump-unveils-sneaker-line-after-being-found-liable-for-hundreds-of-millions-of-dollars-1116852680.html

Trump Unveils Sneaker Line After Being Found Liable for Hundreds of Millions of Dollars

Former President Donald Trump unveiled a new line of sneakers at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday, a day after he was ordered to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in a New York civil fraud trial.

Former President Donald Trump unveiled a new line of sneakers at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday, a day after he was ordered to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in a New York civil fraud trial.The line features three different types of shoes: a pair of high tops, a pair of red athletic shoes and a pair of white athletic shoes. The shoes range in price from $199 to $399. The high top sneakers are named the “Never Surrender High Top Sneaker”, are gold, and feature a “T”. They are priced at $399.The former president was met with cheers as well as boos as he unveiled his new sneaker line.Along with the sneaker line, Trump is also selling a “Victory47” perfume and cologne for sale at $99 each. Trump would be the 47th president if elected. And while these new lines are said to have nothing to do with Trump’s presidential campaign or the Trump organization, Trump campaign officials have promoted the line on social media, according to a not-for-profit American news agency.According to the website that is selling his products, they are “trademarks of CIC Ventures LLC. Trump Sneakers are not designed, manufactured, distributed or sold by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals. 45Footwear, LLC uses the Trump name, image and likeness under a license agreement.”The former president, 77, is running in the US presidential campaign this year and it is predicted that his top competitor will be US President Joe Biden, 81, who is running for a second term. The current president’s campaign spokesperson Michael Tyler, criticized the former president’s sneaker launch.The former president now owes a roughly combined $438 million following two criminal trials: one in which he was ordered to pay $83.3 million to the writer E. Jean Carroll for defamation, and $355 million in penalties that he was ordered to pay on Friday after a judge ruled that Trump had lied about his wealth for years in an effort to dupe banks and insurers. That, in combination with interest, means Trump’s debt now exceeds a half-billion dollars.

