UN Security Council Gears Up for Gaza Ceasefire Vote as US Threatens Veto

The diplomatic friction among member countries of the UN Security Council (UNSC) in settling for a lasting ceasefire in the current conflict in Gaza hasn't led to any constructive end. However, the efforts of Russia, the UAE, and a few Arab countries to ensure a humanitarian ceasefire are sabotaged by the US.

Algeria has called for a UNSC vote on Tuesday on an immediate ceasefire in the the Gaza strip, diplomats say.The motion by the North African nation was first tabled two weeks ago, but provoked a hostile response from US envoy Linda Thomas-Greenfield.Greenfield claimed Algeria's draft endangered "sensitive negotiations" focused on achieving cessation of hostilities. "The United States does not support action on this draft resolution. Should it come up for a vote as drafted, it will not be adopted," she warned.The resolution requires a minimum of nine votes to pass, with no vetoes by the five permanent council members the US, UK, China, France or Russia. Washington has repeatedly used its veto to shield Israel from UN censure.Moscow's draft resolution for a humanitarian ceasefire on October 16 last year after only winning five votes from China, Gabon, Mozambique, Russian Federation and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with France, Japan the UK and voting against and others abstaining.A similar motion moved by the UAE on December won the support of 13 members, but was prevented from passing by the US veto.On December 12 the UN General Assembly passed a resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Israeli assault on Gaza, with the overwhelming support of 153 countries. The US, Israel and eight others voted against and 23 countries abstained.The latest fighting in Gaza erupted on October 7 when the militant wings of Hamas and other Palestinian organisations broke out of the besieged enclave and attack Israeli army outposts and settlements. According to Israeli reports, the fighting resulted in the loss of roughly 1,200 lives, with 253 individuals being taken hostage.Israel launched a military offensive against Gaza which has resulted in the deaths of over 28,000 Palestinians, with numerous more casualties believed buried under the debris. Thousands more Palestinians have been wounded and up to a million driven from homes by the Israeli offensive.The looming UN Security Council vote comes as Israeli prime Minister Benjamon Netanyahu vowed to launch an assult on Rafah in southern Gaza, the city where most Palestinians have sought sanctuary.

