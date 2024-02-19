https://sputnikglobe.com/20240219/photos-avdeyevka-after-fierce-fighting-for-liberation-1116872293.html

Photos: Avdeyevka After Fierce Fighting for Liberation

Photos: Avdeyevka After Fierce Fighting for Liberation

On Fevruary 17, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin that Avdeyevka was fully under the control of Russian troops. The president congratulated the military on the success and the important victory.

2024-02-19T09:39+0000

2024-02-19T09:39+0000

2024-02-19T09:42+0000

multimedia

sergei shoigu

photo

ukraine

donetsk

russia

avdeyevka

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/13/1116869957_1:0:1274:716_1920x0_80_0_0_2a5748faa365ccec02aa0378f157e63d.jpg

On February 17, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin that Avdeyevka was fully under the control of Russian troops. The president congratulated the military on the success, as the liberation of Avdeyevka made it possible to move the front line away from Donetsk and significantly secure the city from terrorist attacks by the Kiev regime.Avdeyevka is a northern suburb of Donetsk and has been contested since the beginning of the special military operation. Ukrainian forces have regularly shelled the capital of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and other populated areas of Donbass from there.Take a look at Avdeyevka following its liberation from Ukrainian forces in Sputnik's gallery:

ukraine

donetsk

russia

avdeyevka

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian defense minister sergei shoigu, president vladimir putin, avdeyevka was fully under the control of russian troops