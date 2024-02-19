International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240219/photos-avdeyevka-after-fierce-fighting-for-liberation-1116872293.html
Photos: Avdeyevka After Fierce Fighting for Liberation
Photos: Avdeyevka After Fierce Fighting for Liberation
On Fevruary 17, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin that Avdeyevka was fully under the control of Russian troops. The president congratulated the military on the success and the important victory.
2024-02-19T09:39+0000
2024-02-19T09:42+0000
multimedia
sergei shoigu
photo
ukraine
donetsk
russia
avdeyevka
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/13/1116869957_1:0:1274:716_1920x0_80_0_0_2a5748faa365ccec02aa0378f157e63d.jpg
On February 17, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin that Avdeyevka was fully under the control of Russian troops. The president congratulated the military on the success, as the liberation of Avdeyevka made it possible to move the front line away from Donetsk and significantly secure the city from terrorist attacks by the Kiev regime.Avdeyevka is a northern suburb of Donetsk and has been contested since the beginning of the special military operation. Ukrainian forces have regularly shelled the capital of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and other populated areas of Donbass from there.Take a look at Avdeyevka following its liberation from Ukrainian forces in Sputnik's gallery:
ukraine
donetsk
russia
avdeyevka
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/13/1116869957_319:0:1274:716_1920x0_80_0_0_d7e604e06204df340500fe111e6460f8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian defense minister sergei shoigu, president vladimir putin, avdeyevka was fully under the control of russian troops
russian defense minister sergei shoigu, president vladimir putin, avdeyevka was fully under the control of russian troops

Photos: Avdeyevka After Fierce Fighting for Liberation

09:39 GMT 19.02.2024 (Updated: 09:42 GMT 19.02.2024)
Subscribe
On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that as a result of the capture of Avdeyevka from Ukrainian nationalists, an area of 31.75 square kilometers was liberated.
On February 17, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin that Avdeyevka was fully under the control of Russian troops. The president congratulated the military on the success, as the liberation of Avdeyevka made it possible to move the front line away from Donetsk and significantly secure the city from terrorist attacks by the Kiev regime.
Avdeyevka is a northern suburb of Donetsk and has been contested since the beginning of the special military operation. Ukrainian forces have regularly shelled the capital of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and other populated areas of Donbass from there.
Take a look at Avdeyevka following its liberation from Ukrainian forces in Sputnik's gallery:
© Photo : People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic/TelegramRussian military equipment in Avdeyevka, Donetsk People's Republic.
Russian military equipment in Avdeyevka, Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International
1/9
© Photo : People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic/Telegram
Russian military equipment in Avdeyevka, Donetsk People's Republic.
CC BY 4.0 / Russian Defence Ministry / Avdiivka (cropped image)

Soldiers from engineering units of Battlegroup Tsentr have begun demining streets and buildings in Avdeyevka.

Soldiers from engineering units of Battlegroup Tsentr have begun demining streets and buildings in Avdeyevka. - Sputnik International
2/9
CC BY 4.0 / Russian Defence Ministry / Avdiivka (cropped image)

Soldiers from engineering units of Battlegroup Tsentr have begun demining streets and buildings in Avdeyevka.

© Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry / Go to the mediabank

The quality of the minefields that the Ukrainian forces put up when fleeing from Avdeyevka turned out to be low, since they mined the city in a hurry, the commander of a Russian engineering platoon with the call sign "Usman" told Sputnik.

The quality of the minefields that the Ukrainian forces put up when fleeing from Avdeyevka turned out to be low, since they mined the city in a hurry, the commander of a Russian engineering platoon with the call sign &quot;Usman&quot; told Sputnik. - Sputnik International
3/9
© Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank

The quality of the minefields that the Ukrainian forces put up when fleeing from Avdeyevka turned out to be low, since they mined the city in a hurry, the commander of a Russian engineering platoon with the call sign "Usman" told Sputnik.

© Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry / Go to the mediabank

Damaged equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Avdeyevka.

After the establishment of Russian control over Avdeyevka, some US members of Congress will point to the "hopelessness" and "waste of money" of providing new financial and military support to Ukraine, international experts claim.

Damaged equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Avdeyevka.After the establishment of Russian control over Avdeyevka, some US members of Congress will point to the &quot;hopelessness&quot; and &quot;waste of money&quot; of providing new financial and military support to Ukraine, international experts claim. - Sputnik International
4/9
© Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank

Damaged equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Avdeyevka.

After the establishment of Russian control over Avdeyevka, some US members of Congress will point to the "hopelessness" and "waste of money" of providing new financial and military support to Ukraine, international experts claim.

© Photo : Russian Defence Ministry/Telegram

Ukrainian forces desperately fled from Avdeyevka, Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Ukrainian forces desperately fled from Avdeyevka, Russian Defense Ministry reported. - Sputnik International
5/9
© Photo : Russian Defence Ministry/Telegram

Ukrainian forces desperately fled from Avdeyevka, Russian Defense Ministry reported.

© Photo : People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic/Telegram

A view of damaged houses in Avdeyevka, Donetsk People's Republic.

Donetsk residents had been waiting for the liberation of Avdeyevka for more than nine years. Their houses were constantly shelled from Avdeyevka by Ukrainian nationalist battalions, DPR Senator Alexander Voloshin said.

A view of damaged houses in Avdeyevka, Donetsk People&#x27;s Republic.Donetsk residents had been waiting for the liberation of Avdeyevka for more than nine years. Their houses were constantly shelled from Avdeyevka by Ukrainian nationalist battalions, DPR Senator Alexander Voloshin said. - Sputnik International
6/9
© Photo : People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic/Telegram

A view of damaged houses in Avdeyevka, Donetsk People's Republic.

Donetsk residents had been waiting for the liberation of Avdeyevka for more than nine years. Their houses were constantly shelled from Avdeyevka by Ukrainian nationalist battalions, DPR Senator Alexander Voloshin said.

© Photo : People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic/Telegram

View of a damaged church in Avdeyevka, Donetsk People's Republic.

A lot of war crimes have been recorded against the civilian population of Avdeyevka by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, DPR head Denis Pushilin said.

He clarified that part of the civilian population remains in the city, and that the Russian military is taking local residents to temporary accommodation facilities and providing all necessary assistance.

View of a damaged church in Avdeyevka, Donetsk People&#x27;s Republic.A lot of war crimes have been recorded against the civilian population of Avdeyevka by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, DPR head Denis Pushilin said.He clarified that part of the civilian population remains in the city, and that the Russian military is taking local residents to temporary accommodation facilities and providing all necessary assistance. - Sputnik International
7/9
© Photo : People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic/Telegram

View of a damaged church in Avdeyevka, Donetsk People's Republic.

A lot of war crimes have been recorded against the civilian population of Avdeyevka by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, DPR head Denis Pushilin said.

He clarified that part of the civilian population remains in the city, and that the Russian military is taking local residents to temporary accommodation facilities and providing all necessary assistance.

© AP Photo / Evgeniy Maloletka

A multistory building burns in Avdeyevka.

A multistory building burns in Avdeyevka. - Sputnik International
8/9
© AP Photo / Evgeniy Maloletka

A multistory building burns in Avdeyevka.

© AP Photo / Libkos

View of damaged buildings in Avdeyevka.

News about the retreat of Ukrainian troops from Avdeyevka stole the headlines many Western media outlets. They regarded the city as a key point, calling the defeat of Kiev a disaster with far-reaching consequences.

View of damaged buildings in Avdeyevka.News about the retreat of Ukrainian troops from Avdeyevka stole the headlines many Western media outlets. They regarded the city as a key point, calling the defeat of Kiev a disaster with far-reaching consequences. - Sputnik International
9/9
© AP Photo / Libkos

View of damaged buildings in Avdeyevka.

News about the retreat of Ukrainian troops from Avdeyevka stole the headlines many Western media outlets. They regarded the city as a key point, calling the defeat of Kiev a disaster with far-reaching consequences.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала