Report on Leak of NATO Sub Secrets Near Nord Stream Aims to Muddle Public Opinion

German media has marched lockstep with its US counterparts amid Western countries’ ‘investigations’ into the September 2022 attack on Russia’s Nord Stream pipeline network, claiming the piece of infrastructure was targeted by amateur Ukrainian saboteurs, and not the United States.

2024-02-19

2024-02-19T17:23+0000

2024-02-19T17:29+0000

Germany’s Federal Prosecutor General is reportedly investigating whether employees of the Stralsund Mining Authority deliberately disclosed state secrets relating to the operating areas of NATO submarines near the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline network.A Bild report published Sunday indicated that the prosecutor’s office had informed the German Defense Ministry in December that a probe was under way “in connection with a possible publication of military information” in 2018, during the planning stages of Nord Stream 2’s construction. The MoD is said to have sent a confidential report to the Chancellery about the investigation last month.The Defense Ministry confirmed to Bild that the Stralsund Mining Authority had published “classified – for internal use only” Bundeswehr documents on page 556 of a Nord Stream 2 planning approval resolution dated January 31, 2018. The newspaper claimed that the information was proof that Russia may have been trying to use the pipeline network’s construction to learn NATO secrets, namely the Baltic Sea deployment points of alliance submarines.‘Strange Case’“To be honest, it is a rather strange case,” German journalist and political analyst Dr. Gregor Spitzen, told Sputnik.Asking why reporting on the purported disclosure of these documents is only being reported on now, over six years after the fact, the journalist suggested it may be “an element of the targeted media strategy to confuse public opinion and distract it from the real perpetrator,” similar to earlier reporting on the Nord Stream attack being carried out by “rogue Ukrainian” elements using a rented yacht.As for release of the classified info’s release the journalist said it’s “no secret that the qualifications of most of its employees leave much to be desired,” with professional career military officers leaving the service after being fed up with incompetent, political appointee superiors.US-born German journalist, author and political analyst Victor Grossman says that notwithstanding the legal trouble now threatening Stralsund Mining Authority employees, he can’t help but be “somewhat amused” by the mental gymnastics Western officials and media put themselves through to try to throw their respective publics off the scent of US responsibility for the Nord Stream attack.“Most damning, I think, was the stated claim by President Biden not too long before the event, virtually boasting about the American will and ability to carry it out,” the journalist added.In his viral interview with Tucker Carlson earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said it was "clear to the whole world" that the US was responsible for the attack on Nord Stream, and that Germany's silence on the matter shows that the European country's leaders are "guided by the interests of the collective West rather than its [own] national interests."

