International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240220/brazilian-foreign-minister-summons-israeli-ambassador-for-meeting---reports-1116883828.html
Brazilian Foreign Minister Summons Israeli Ambassador for Meeting - Reports
Brazilian Foreign Minister Summons Israeli Ambassador for Meeting - Reports
Brazilian FM Mauro Vieira summoned the Israeli ambassador for a meeting after the Brazilian president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, was declared persona non grata in Israel, news portal G1 reported.
2024-02-20T01:49+0000
2024-02-20T01:49+0000
world
brazil
israel
gaza strip
israel katz
israeli-palestinian conflict
israel-gaza conflict
palestine-israel conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/14/1116883670_0:0:2922:1645_1920x0_80_0_0_cb19650cb4e9f145039e83a9f5dcb37c.jpg
On Sunday, Lula told reporters in Addis Ababa that Israel's military intervention in the Gaza Strip "is not a war, it is a genocide" and compared it to the Holocaust "when Hitler decided to kill the Jews." On Monday, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz summoned Brazilian Ambassador Federico Mayer to the Yad Vashem memorial, which is dedicated to victims of the Holocaust, and reprimanded him over the Brazilian president's remarks, calling them "an extremely serious antisemitic attack." Later, Katz declared Lula persona non grata over his statement.At the same time, over 60 Brazilian lawmakers decided to file a petition to impeach Lula over his statement on the Gaza conflict, Brazilian lawmaker Carla Zambelli said on X. She added that impeachment can be declared for committing a hostile act against a foreign state, exposing the country to the danger of war, or violating the neutrality of another country. On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.At least 29,000 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240219/israel-sets-deadline-on-rafah-invasion-as-us-drafts-ceasefire-resolution-in-major-reversal-1116882732.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240213/idf-kills-over-10000-hamas-fighters-in-gaza-strip-since-october-7-1116764283.html
brazil
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/14/1116883670_177:0:2908:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_538947137a11c95acbe502d9d4085426.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
brazilian foreign minister mauro vieira, luiz inacio lula da silva non grata, luiz da silva impeachment, persona non grata in israel, israeli foreign minister israel katz, brazilian ambassador federico mayer in israel
brazilian foreign minister mauro vieira, luiz inacio lula da silva non grata, luiz da silva impeachment, persona non grata in israel, israeli foreign minister israel katz, brazilian ambassador federico mayer in israel

Brazilian Foreign Minister Summons Israeli Ambassador for Meeting - Reports

01:49 GMT 20.02.2024
© AP Photo / Juan KaritaBrazil's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mauro Vieira speaks during a press conference at the Foreign Ministry in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Brazil's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mauro Vieira speaks during a press conference at the Foreign Ministry in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, May 4, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.02.2024
© AP Photo / Juan Karita
Subscribe
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira summoned the Israeli ambassador for a meeting after the Latin American country's president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, was declared persona non grata in Israel, Brazilian news portal G1 reported on Monday.
On Sunday, Lula told reporters in Addis Ababa that Israel's military intervention in the Gaza Strip "is not a war, it is a genocide" and compared it to the Holocaust "when Hitler decided to kill the Jews." On Monday, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz summoned Brazilian Ambassador Federico Mayer to the Yad Vashem memorial, which is dedicated to victims of the Holocaust, and reprimanded him over the Brazilian president's remarks, calling them "an extremely serious antisemitic attack." Later, Katz declared Lula persona non grata over his statement.
Smoke billows during Israeli bombardment over Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on February 12, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.02.2024
World
Israel Sets Deadline on Rafah Invasion as US Drafts Ceasefire Resolution in Major Reversal
Yesterday, 22:56 GMT
At the same time, over 60 Brazilian lawmakers decided to file a petition to impeach Lula over his statement on the Gaza conflict, Brazilian lawmaker Carla Zambelli said on X.
She added that impeachment can be declared for committing a hostile act against a foreign state, exposing the country to the danger of war, or violating the neutrality of another country.
Israeli soldiers are seen in a tunnel that the military says Hamas militants used to attack the Erez crossing in the northern Gaza Strip - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2024
Military
IDF Kills Over 10,000 Hamas Fighters in Gaza Strip Since October 7
13 February, 20:32 GMT
On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.
At least 29,000 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said.
On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала