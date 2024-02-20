https://sputnikglobe.com/20240220/lavrov-top-cuban-diplomat-to-visit-russia-in-2024-1116884517.html

Lavrov: Top Cuban Diplomat to Visit Russia in 2024

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez will pay another visit to Russia in 2024 at Moscow's invitation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez will pay another visit to Russia in 2024 at Moscow's invitation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.Lavrov also noted that Russia and Cuba have agreed to further develop trade, economic and investment cooperation, in particular, through the work of the intergovernmental trade commission.The top Russian diplomat also allowed for the possibility of a decision taken with regard to additional flights between the two nations, if there is an increased demand for Cuba's tourist services. Currently, the weekly number of flights between Russia and Cuba stands at 10-11, he added.Russian Foreign Minister further indicated that Russia has granted Cuba two loans for deliveries of oil, petroleum products and food since the beginning of 2024, with one of the loans already completely executed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

