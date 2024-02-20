Lavrov: Top Cuban Diplomat to Visit Russia in 2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian foreign minister is currently on a tour of Latin American countries. From February 19-22, he will also visit Venezuela and Brazil and take part in a meeting of the G20 foreign ministers.
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez will pay another visit to Russia in 2024 at Moscow's invitation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
"I have invited Minister Bruno Rodriguez for another visit to Russia, and we have agreed that it will take place this year," Lavrov told a press conference following his negotiations with the top Cuban diplomat in Havana.
Lavrov also noted that Russia and Cuba have agreed to further develop trade, economic and investment cooperation, in particular, through the work of the intergovernmental trade commission.
"We have confirmed our readiness to further increase trade, economic and investment cooperation. Recently, decisions have been taken that have resulted in the formation of a full-fledged contractual and legal basis for cooperation in the material sphere, with the Intergovernmental Russian-Cuban Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation playing a special role in this regard. We have confirmed our interest in holding the next meeting of this structure in the next couple or three months," Lavrov told a press conference following his talks with Rodriguez.
The top Russian diplomat also allowed for the possibility of a decision taken with regard to additional flights between the two nations, if there is an increased demand for Cuba's tourist services. Currently, the weekly number of flights between Russia and Cuba stands at 10-11, he added.
Russian Foreign Minister further indicated that Russia has granted Cuba two loans for deliveries of oil, petroleum products and food since the beginning of 2024, with one of the loans already completely executed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
"As for fuel, two special loans have been granted this year. One has already been executed — deliveries of oil and petroleum products have taken place, as well as of foodstuffs. The second loan has been issued as of now, and deliveries of oil and oil products are ongoing," said Lavrov.
