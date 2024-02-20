https://sputnikglobe.com/20240220/putin-and-shoigu-hold-meeting-in-kremlin-1116887178.html
Putin and Shoigu Hold Meeting in Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a briefing by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at the Kremlin in Moscow on Tuesday, February 20
Sputnik comes live as President Vladimir Putin will hear the report of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in the Kremlin."On Tuesday, the supreme commander-in-chief will receive the Minister of Defense Shoigu. This conversation will be available to the media," Peskov told reporters.Earlier, after hearing the report of the defense minister on Russian troops taking full control of the city of Avdeyevka, Putin congratulated Russian soldiers on this success and sent a congratulatory telegram to the military units engaged in fierce battles.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
Putin and Shoigu Hold Meeting in Kremlin
The Russian president is attending a briefing by his defense minister at the Kremlin in Moscow this Tuesday, February 20.
Sputnik comes live as President Vladimir Putin will hear the report of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in the Kremlin.
"On Tuesday, the supreme commander-in-chief will receive the Minister of Defense Shoigu. This conversation will be available to the media," Peskov told reporters.
Earlier, after hearing the report of the defense minister on Russian troops taking full control of the city of Avdeyevka, Putin congratulated Russian soldiers on this success and sent a congratulatory telegram to the military units engaged in fierce battles.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!