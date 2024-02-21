https://sputnikglobe.com/20240221/assange-extradition-us-vetoes-ceasefire-in-un-israel-strikes-lebanon-1116895373.html

WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange begins his last effort to avoid extradition to the US, and Air Canada has to pay for a chatbot mistake.

Assange Extradition, US Vetoes Ceasefire in UN, Israel Strikes Lebanon WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange begins his last effort to avoid extradition to the US, and Air Canada has to pay for a chatbot mistake.

International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Russia taking the city of Avdiivka, who exactly is to blame for Ukraine’s ammunition shortages, Russia’s statement that it has no intention to launch nuclear weapons from space, where the real threat to NATO comes from (and is it from former President Donald Trump), and how to understand arguments that reconstruction in Ukraine will benefit the American people.Beirut-based journalist and head of news for The Cradle Esteban Carrillo discusses Israel’s new timeline for a Rafah offensive, the cost to Tel Aviv of its ongoing conflict with Lebanon, what targets Israel is hitting in Lebanon and Syria, why the US won’t stop losing face in the Red Sea, and why Israel has reportedly begun to attack purely civilian infrastructure in Iran.Former US diplomat and former senior foreign policy advisor Jim Jatras discusses the wave of Congressional retirements, how the arrest of a key source for the Biden impeachment inquiry will affect those efforts, the fate of security aid for Ukraine and other US client states, the latest allegations against Senator Bob Menendez, and the relationship between SpaceX and the Pentagon.Former associate deputy attorney general and leading constitutional scholar Bruce Fein discusses the unusual law used to prosecute Donald Trump in his New York civil fraud case, how to understand the role of prosecutorial discretion in his legal travails, and what challenges Assange’s defense faces.The Misfits also discuss the US blocking another UN ceasefire proposal in Gaza, and a shocking indictment in the case of the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

