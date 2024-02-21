https://sputnikglobe.com/20240221/assange-hearing-in-london-ukraine-military-collapse-in-avdeevka-1116898256.html
Assange Hearing in London; Ukraine Military Collapse in Avdeevka
Assange Hearing in London; Ukraine Military Collapse in Avdeevka
The US Empire's Ukrainian proxy army collapses along the Eastern Line of Contact.
2024-02-21T04:18+0000
2024-02-21T04:18+0000
2024-02-21T08:50+0000
the critical hour
radio
ukraine
haiti
avdeyevka
julian assange
brazil
gop
congress
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/15/1116898098_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1ad7d868896f9ea27dbf3cce47c63590.png
Assange Hearing in London; Ukraine Military Collapse in Avdeevka
The US Empire's Ukrainian proxy army collapses along the Eastern Line of Contact.
Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net, joins us to discuss the hearing for the extradition of Julian Assange.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the conditions along the Ukrainian contact line.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, discusses the US sending a naval force to threaten China and the fight over foreign aid in Congress.Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss the neocon freak-out covering Trump and the state of the GOP primaries.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the collapse of the US media and the US attempt to save its proxy army in Ukraine with cash.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the instability of the US economy.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the Assange case and Brazil's clash with Israel.Kim Ives, journalist and editor at Haiti Liberte, joins us to discuss the assassination of Haiti's Jovenel Moise.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
haiti
avdeyevka
brazil
london
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/15/1116898098_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1f80ac70c5835301dbb471356f9c6036.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
the critical hour, russia captures avdeevka, ukraine aid package in us congress, lula vs israel, who killed jovenel moise
the critical hour, russia captures avdeevka, ukraine aid package in us congress, lula vs israel, who killed jovenel moise
Assange Hearing in London; Ukraine Military Collapse in Avdeevka
04:18 GMT 21.02.2024 (Updated: 08:50 GMT 21.02.2024)
The US Empire's Ukrainian proxy army collapses along the Eastern Line of Contact.
Jim Kavanagh
, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net
, joins us to discuss the hearing for the extradition of Julian Assange.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the conditions along the Ukrainian contact line.
KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, discusses the US sending a naval force to threaten China and the fight over foreign aid in Congress.
Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss the neocon freak-out covering Trump and the state of the GOP primaries.
Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the collapse of the US media and the US attempt to save its proxy army in Ukraine with cash.
Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the instability of the US economy.
Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the Assange case and Brazil's clash with Israel.
Kim Ives, journalist and editor at Haiti Liberte, joins us to discuss the assassination of Haiti's Jovenel Moise.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM