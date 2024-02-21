https://sputnikglobe.com/20240221/assange-hearing-in-london-ukraine-military-collapse-in-avdeevka-1116898256.html

Assange Hearing in London; Ukraine Military Collapse in Avdeevka

Assange Hearing in London; Ukraine Military Collapse in Avdeevka

The US Empire's Ukrainian proxy army collapses along the Eastern Line of Contact.

2024-02-21T04:18+0000

2024-02-21T04:18+0000

2024-02-21T08:50+0000

the critical hour

radio

ukraine

haiti

avdeyevka

julian assange

brazil

gop

congress

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/15/1116898098_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1ad7d868896f9ea27dbf3cce47c63590.png

Assange Hearing in London; Ukraine Military Collapse in Avdeevka The US Empire's Ukrainian proxy army collapses along the Eastern Line of Contact.

Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net, joins us to discuss the hearing for the extradition of Julian Assange.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the conditions along the Ukrainian contact line.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, discusses the US sending a naval force to threaten China and the fight over foreign aid in Congress.Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss the neocon freak-out covering Trump and the state of the GOP primaries.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the collapse of the US media and the US attempt to save its proxy army in Ukraine with cash.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the instability of the US economy.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the Assange case and Brazil's clash with Israel.Kim Ives, journalist and editor at Haiti Liberte, joins us to discuss the assassination of Haiti's Jovenel Moise.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

haiti

avdeyevka

brazil

london

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

the critical hour, russia captures avdeevka, ukraine aid package in us congress, lula vs israel, who killed jovenel moise