https://sputnikglobe.com/20240221/julian-assanges-final-legal-battle-begins-1116895714.html
Julian Assange's Final Legal Battle Begins
Julian Assange's Final Legal Battle Begins
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into several topics from around the globe, including Julian Assange's final legal battle in the United Kingdom.
2024-02-21T04:16+0000
2024-02-21T04:16+0000
2024-02-21T08:47+0000
the backstory
julian assange
ukraine
rafah
gaza strip
israel
joe biden
radio
united kingdom (uk)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/14/1116896268_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_802e099e971bf5b74fc1cb760c328e5e.png
Julian Assange's Final Legal Battle Begins
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into several topics from around the globe, including Julian Assange's final legal battle in the United Kingdom.
Rachel began Tuesday's show with an in-depth discussion on Julian Assange's final hearing with a British court before they decide whether or not to extradite him to the United States. She was joined by CIA whistleblower John Kiriakou, who detailed the case and Assange's struggle for justice.Later in the hour, Rachel spoke to international relations and security expert Mark Sleboda about the Russian military's strategic advance west of Donetsk city, following the capture of Avdeevka.To kick off the final hour, Rachel was joined by Professor of international human rights at the University of Illinois Francis Anthony Boyle who discussed Israel's planned military operation in the densely populated city of Rafah near the Egyptian border.In the final segment, independent journalist Daniel Lazare spoke to Rachel about US President Joe Biden's 2024 campaign, which is facing several challenges as the election nears.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
rafah
gaza strip
israel
united kingdom (uk)
donetsk
avdiivka
avdeyevka
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/14/1116896268_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_29dccc9fe11f315fdef47de287ed7f8f.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the backstory, will assange be extradited, wikileaks founder case, russia captures avdiivka, will egypt open the gaza border,
the backstory, will assange be extradited, wikileaks founder case, russia captures avdiivka, will egypt open the gaza border,
Julian Assange's Final Legal Battle Begins
04:16 GMT 21.02.2024 (Updated: 08:47 GMT 21.02.2024)
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into several topics from around the globe, including Julian Assange's final legal battle in the United Kingdom.
Rachel began Tuesday's show with an in-depth discussion on Julian Assange's final hearing with a British court before they decide whether or not to extradite him to the United States. She was joined by CIA whistleblower John Kiriakou, who detailed the case and Assange's struggle for justice.
Later in the hour, Rachel spoke to international relations and security expert Mark Sleboda about the Russian military's strategic advance west of Donetsk city, following the capture of Avdeevka.
To kick off the final hour, Rachel was joined by Professor of international human rights at the University of Illinois Francis Anthony Boyle who discussed Israel's planned military operation in the densely populated city of Rafah near the Egyptian border.
In the final segment, independent journalist Daniel Lazare spoke to Rachel about US President Joe Biden's 2024 campaign, which is facing several challenges as the election nears.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM