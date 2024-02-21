https://sputnikglobe.com/20240221/julian-assanges-final-legal-battle-begins-1116895714.html

Julian Assange's Final Legal Battle Begins

On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into several topics from around the globe, including Julian Assange's final legal battle in the United Kingdom.

Rachel began Tuesday's show with an in-depth discussion on Julian Assange's final hearing with a British court before they decide whether or not to extradite him to the United States. She was joined by CIA whistleblower John Kiriakou, who detailed the case and Assange's struggle for justice.Later in the hour, Rachel spoke to international relations and security expert Mark Sleboda about the Russian military's strategic advance west of Donetsk city, following the capture of Avdeevka.To kick off the final hour, Rachel was joined by Professor of international human rights at the University of Illinois Francis Anthony Boyle who discussed Israel's planned military operation in the densely populated city of Rafah near the Egyptian border.In the final segment, independent journalist Daniel Lazare spoke to Rachel about US President Joe Biden's 2024 campaign, which is facing several challenges as the election nears.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

