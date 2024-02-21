https://sputnikglobe.com/20240221/russian-forces-capture-strategic-city-east-of-donetsk-1116892881.html

Russian Forces Capture Strategic City East of Donetsk

Check out the latest episode of Fault Lines, where hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul dive into a captivating mix of domestic and international news. This episode shines a spotlight on the final hearing regarding the extradition of the WikiLeaks founder to the US to face spying charges.

In the first hour, Fault Lines speaks with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about Russia's recent victory in gaining full control of Avdiivka in Donetsk, a significant development in the ongoing Ukrainian conflict.During the second hour, civil rights attorney Robert Patillo joins Fault Lines to discuss President Biden's plans to meet with House Speaker Mike Johnson regarding funding for Ukraine and the concerns surrounding Biden's cognitive abilities amid his presidential campaign.Later in the third hour, political activist Misty Winston shares insights on Julian Assange's final legal battle in the UK to avoid extradition to the US on spy charges.Wrapping up the episode, tax attorney Steve Hayes provides analysis on former President Trump's civil fraud trial and the significant penalty imposed, shedding light on its implications for future similar cases.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

