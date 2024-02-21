https://sputnikglobe.com/20240221/trump-ordered-to-pay-354-million-in-civil-fraud-trial-1116895010.html
Trump Ordered to Pay $354 Million in Civil Fraud Trial
Trump Ordered to Pay $354 Million in Civil Fraud Trial
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news around the world and nationwide, including Trump having to pay $364 million for fraud.
2024-02-21T04:18+0000
2024-02-21T04:18+0000
2024-02-21T08:38+0000
the final countdown
donald trump
russia
ukraine
fbi
joe biden
burisma
julian assange
wikileaks
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/14/1116895155_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_152ee754389e4ef76b4043fec382d2cf.jpg
Trump Ordered to Pay $354 Million in Civil Fraud Trial
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news around the world and nationwide, including Trump having to pay $364 million for fraud.
The first hour begins with tax attorney Steve Hayes, who breaks down Trump's $364 million penalty from his New York civil fraud case.Then, journalist Nebojsa Malic weighs in on the US hysteria regarding the accusation that Russia is planning to deploy nuclear weapons into space.The second hour begins with Ukrainian whistleblower and former diplomat Andrii Telizhenko sharing his perspective on the potential aid package to Kiev and the case of the FBI informant who lied about the Biden family's ties to Burisma.The show closes with CIA whistleblower and co-host of Political Misfits John Kirakou who discusses the upcoming trial for Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/14/1116895155_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1efe280e4568a42e4c28d418fef1ed2a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the final countdown, wikileaks trial, case against assange, what is burisma case, us ukraine package
the final countdown, wikileaks trial, case against assange, what is burisma case, us ukraine package
Trump Ordered to Pay $354 Million in Civil Fraud Trial
04:18 GMT 21.02.2024 (Updated: 08:38 GMT 21.02.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news around the world and nationwide, including Trump having to pay $364 million for fraud.
The first hour begins with tax attorney Steve Hayes, who breaks down Trump's $364 million penalty from his New York civil fraud case.
Then, journalist Nebojsa Malic weighs in on the US hysteria regarding the accusation that Russia is planning to deploy nuclear weapons into space.
The second hour begins with Ukrainian whistleblower and former diplomat Andrii Telizhenko sharing his perspective on the potential aid package to Kiev and the case of the FBI informant who lied about the Biden family's ties to Burisma.
The show closes with CIA whistleblower and co-host of Political Misfits John Kirakou who discusses the upcoming trial for Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM