Trump Ordered to Pay $354 Million in Civil Fraud Trial

The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news around the world and nationwide, including Trump having to pay $364 million for fraud.
04:18 GMT 21.02.2024 (Updated: 08:38 GMT 21.02.2024)
The Final Countdown
Angie Wong
All materials
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
The first hour begins with tax attorney Steve Hayes, who breaks down Trump's $364 million penalty from his New York civil fraud case.
Then, journalist Nebojsa Malic weighs in on the US hysteria regarding the accusation that Russia is planning to deploy nuclear weapons into space.
The second hour begins with Ukrainian whistleblower and former diplomat Andrii Telizhenko sharing his perspective on the potential aid package to Kiev and the case of the FBI informant who lied about the Biden family's ties to Burisma.
The show closes with CIA whistleblower and co-host of Political Misfits John Kirakou who discusses the upcoming trial for Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
