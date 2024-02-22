https://sputnikglobe.com/20240222/imf-does-not-confirm-it-is-close-to-new-payment-to-ukraine-1116911954.html

IMF Does Not Confirm It Is Close to New Payment to Ukraine

The IMF is currently discussing a financial program with Ukraine but cannot confirm that the parties are close to an agreement, an IMF spokesperson told Sputnik.

Western media reported earlier in the day that the IMF and Ukraine are close to an agreement over the next $900 million disbursement from a $15.6 billion loan.When asked if the IMF could confirm that the fund and Ukraine are close to a new tranche of financing, the spokesperson answered negatively. The IMF team will disclose details at the end of the mission, the spokesperson added. The IMF said in late January that external funds remain important for Ukraine to close its funding gap and their absence would adversely impact the country's macroeconomic environment.

