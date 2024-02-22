https://sputnikglobe.com/20240222/lavrov-holds-presser-after-g20-foreign-ministers-meeting-1116922640.html

Lavrov Holds Presser After G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting

Lavrov Holds Presser After G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting

During Sergey Lavrov's Latin American tour, the minister held a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Mexico, South Africa, Egypt, Bolivia and Brazil on the sidelines of the G20.

2024-02-22T15:09+0000

2024-02-22T15:09+0000

2024-02-22T15:09+0000

world

sergey lavrov

russia

rio de janeiro

brazil

g20

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/06/1116616377_0:0:3058:1720_1920x0_80_0_0_a7c3f9f1935d14b6b390052b1ab6812a.jpg

Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference following a foreign ministers meeting on the sidelines of a G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.At the summit, Lavrov spoke on different topics about global and Russian affairs, including international security challenges, the rising economic stance of the Global South, and economic equity.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.

russia

rio de janeiro

brazil

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lavrov holds a press conference in Rio de Janeiro following the meeting of G20 foreign ministers Lavrov holds a press conference in Rio de Janeiro following the meeting of G20 foreign ministers 2024-02-22T15:09+0000 true PT46M55S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

lavrov, g20, g20 foreign ministers meeting, lavrov at g20, russia in g20