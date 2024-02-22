https://sputnikglobe.com/20240222/lavrov-holds-presser-after-g20-foreign-ministers-meeting-1116922640.html
Lavrov Holds Presser After G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting
During Sergey Lavrov's Latin American tour, the minister held a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Mexico, South Africa, Egypt, Bolivia and Brazil on the sidelines of the G20.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/06/1116616377_0:0:3058:1720_1920x0_80_0_0_a7c3f9f1935d14b6b390052b1ab6812a.jpg
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference following a foreign ministers meeting on the sidelines of a G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.At the summit, Lavrov spoke on different topics about global and Russian affairs, including international security challenges, the rising economic stance of the Global South, and economic equity.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/06/1116616377_93:0:2824:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3877c18dd2290e0278a6aef6c17cd046.jpg
Lavrov holds a press conference in Rio de Janeiro following the meeting of G20 foreign ministers
Lavrov Holds Presser After G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference following a foreign ministers meeting on the sidelines of a G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
At the summit, Lavrov spoke on different topics about global and Russian affairs, including international security challenges, the rising economic stance of the Global South, and economic equity.
