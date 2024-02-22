https://sputnikglobe.com/20240222/pentagon-to-cut-certain-weapon-programs-to-stay-under-budget-for-2025---reports-1116911425.html
Pentagon to Cut Certain Weapon Programs to Stay Under Budget for 2025 - Reports
The Pentagon will cut $10 billion worth of weapon programs to stay under budget for fiscal year 2025, Politico reported citing US and industry officials.
The report said on Wednesday that plans include cuts to F-35 fighter jet purchases, an attack submarine, and development of new Army helicopters and drones. The Pentagon plans to submit its budget to Congress in early March, which is expected to be under $850 billion for fiscal year 2025, the report added.According to the report, under the expected budget proposal, the US military will cancel the replacement of the OH-58 Kiowa scout helicopter; end a service-life upgrade program for the Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter; delay production of improved turbine engines for the AH-64 Apache and Black Haw helicopters; and retiring its fleet of AAI RQ-7 Shadow and AeroVironment RQ-11 Raven drones. The Navy is also only expected to be able to build one new Virginia-class submarine under the 2025 budget, instead of two as has been usual for the last few decades. One Virginia-class submarine costs more than $4 billion to be built. Moreover, the report said the US Air Force will likely reduce its purchases of F-35 fighter jets by 18 percent this year. Inflation is reportedly contributing to these tight budget cuts.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Pentagon will cut $10 billion worth of weapon programs to stay under budget for fiscal year 2025, Politico reported citing US and industry officials.
The report said on Wednesday that plans include cuts to F-35 fighter jet purchases, an attack submarine, and development of new Army helicopters and drones.
The Pentagon plans to submit its budget to Congress in early March, which is expected to be under $850 billion for fiscal year 2025, the report added.
According to the report, under the expected budget proposal, the US military will cancel the replacement of the OH-58 Kiowa scout helicopter; end a service-life upgrade program for the Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter; delay production of improved turbine engines for the AH-64 Apache and Black Haw helicopters; and retiring its fleet of AAI RQ-7 Shadow and AeroVironment RQ-11 Raven drones.
The Navy is also only expected to be able to build one new Virginia-class submarine under the 2025 budget, instead of two as has been usual for the last few decades. One Virginia-class submarine costs more than $4 billion to be built.
Moreover, the report said the US Air Force will likely reduce its purchases of F-35 fighter jets
by 18 percent this year.
Inflation is reportedly contributing to these tight budget cuts.