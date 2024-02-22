International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240222/risk-of-us-weapons-diversion-from-ukraine-will-continue-after-conflict-ends---think-tank-1116911793.html
Risk of US Weapons Diversion From Ukraine Will Continue After Conflict Ends - Think Tank
Risk of US Weapons Diversion From Ukraine Will Continue After Conflict Ends - Think Tank
The risk of the illegal diversion of US-provided weapons in Ukraine will continue after the conflict in the country ends, the Stimson Center think tank said in a report.
2024-02-22T03:52+0000
2024-02-22T03:52+0000
military
military & intelligence
us
ukraine
pentagon
us arms for ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/17/1115763375_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0d8649e7c4afedbbf857fcadb4ca367a.jpg
“Moreover, the weapons currently being transferred to Ukraine have long shelf lives that may extend well beyond the duration of this conflict. And as incentive structures that have thus far acted as a constraint on weapons diversion evolve, so too will the risks,” the report said on Wednesday. There are numerous examples of a cessation in hostilities preceding a surge in illicit arms flows, the report said. The United States must remain vigilant and respond to the evolving situation in the long term, the report said.Artillery rounds and cluster munitions will leave behind “literal tons” of unexploded ordnance in Ukraine, which illicit actors could easily repurpose for unintended uses, the report said. US oversight of weapons sent to Ukraine remains inadequate, despite investments in diversion mitigation, the report said. Last month, a US Defense Department inspector general report found that the Pentagon failed to meet monitoring requirements for approximately $1 billion worth of equipment.The US should also bolster efforts to ensure Ukraine complies with international humanitarian law and civilian protection obligations, the report said. The US should place conditions on the use of long-range strike capabilities, the report said. Moreover, the US should work with European partners on diversion mitigation plans to ensure synchronization and deconfliction, the report said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230119/analysts-pentagons-lost-equipment-fiasco-will-worsen-as-us-funnels-arms-to-ukraine-without-audit-1106501865.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240112/over-1-billion-in-us-weapons-sent-to-ukraine-could-be-stolen--report-1116128480.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/17/1115763375_136:0:2867:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b29c4cb6fd3e5410d2a80d42ca490555.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
stimson center think tank, us weapon in ukraine, ukraine lost us weapon, ukraine military audit,
stimson center think tank, us weapon in ukraine, ukraine lost us weapon, ukraine military audit,

Risk of US Weapons Diversion From Ukraine Will Continue After Conflict Ends - Think Tank

03:52 GMT 22.02.2024
© AP Photo / Evgeniy MaloletkaУкраинский военный со снарядом 155 мм в Харьковской области. Архивное фото
Украинский военный со снарядом 155 мм в Харьковской области. Архивное фото - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.02.2024
© AP Photo / Evgeniy Maloletka
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The risk of the illegal diversion of US-provided weapons in Ukraine will continue after the conflict in the country ends, the Stimson Center think tank said in a report.
“Moreover, the weapons currently being transferred to Ukraine have long shelf lives that may extend well beyond the duration of this conflict. And as incentive structures that have thus far acted as a constraint on weapons diversion evolve, so too will the risks,” the report said on Wednesday.
There are numerous examples of a cessation in hostilities preceding a surge in illicit arms flows, the report said. The United States must remain vigilant and respond to the evolving situation in the long term, the report said.
Ukrainian servicemen unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered as part of the United States of America's security assistance to Ukraine, at the Borispol airport, outside Kiev, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2023
Analysis
Analysts: Pentagon's 'Lost' Equipment Fiasco Will Worsen as US Funnels Arms to Ukraine Without Audit
19 January 2023, 17:39 GMT
Artillery rounds and cluster munitions will leave behind “literal tons” of unexploded ordnance in Ukraine, which illicit actors could easily repurpose for unintended uses, the report said.
US oversight of weapons sent to Ukraine remains inadequate, despite investments in diversion mitigation, the report said. Last month, a US Defense Department inspector general report found that the Pentagon failed to meet monitoring requirements for approximately $1 billion worth of equipment.
Ukrainian servicemen load a truck with the FGM-148 Javelin, American man-portable anti-tank missile provided by US to Ukraine as part of a military support, upon its delivery at Kiev's airport Borispol on February 11,2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2024
World
Over $1 Billion in US Weapons Sent to Ukraine Could Be Stolen – Report
12 January, 10:06 GMT
The US should also bolster efforts to ensure Ukraine complies with international humanitarian law and civilian protection obligations, the report said. The US should place conditions on the use of long-range strike capabilities, the report said.
Moreover, the US should work with European partners on diversion mitigation plans to ensure synchronization and deconfliction, the report said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала