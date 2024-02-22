https://sputnikglobe.com/20240222/track-route-russian-troops-took-to-liberate-avdeyevka-1116912085.html

Track Route Russian Troops Took to Liberate Avdeyevka

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu Sergei Shoigu last week reported to President Vladimir Putin on the complete taking of Avdeyevka under control by troops of the Tsentr battlegroup.

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video of servicemen from the 55th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade showing the route taken by Russian assault groups to reach the center of Avdeyevka. The Defense Ministry said in a statement that "some of the fiercest fighting" took place near the railway station, where the most combat-ready units of the Ukrainian armed forces were deployed.Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin earlier this week that an operation to take control of Avdeyevka had been carried out with minimal casualties. According to Shoigu, an area of 31.75 square kilometers was liberated from Ukrainian nationalists as a result of the city's capture.

