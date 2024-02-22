International
US Forces Destroy Houthi Missiles, Missile Launchers and Drone in Yemen - CENTCOM
The US struck Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, destroying 7 anti-ship cruise missiles, one mobile anti-ship ballistic missile launcher and an attack drone.
"On Feb. 21, between 12:00 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted four self-defense strikes against seven mobile Houthi Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles and one mobile Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile launcher that were prepared to launch towards the Red Sea. Additionally, during this time frame CENTCOM forces shot down a one-way attack unmanned aircraft system (UAS) in self-defense," CENTCOM said on X. CENTCOM further said the US forces identified Houthi military equipment "originating from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined that they presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and to the U.S. Navy ships in the region," adding that its forces "subsequently struck and destroyed the missiles, launchers and UAS in self-defense" to "protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels." The Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, which controls large parts of northern and western Yemen, vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. This led US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to announce the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea. US and UK forces later launched major strikes against Houthi positions in a bid to degrade the rebels' ability to target commercial vessels.
US Forces Destroy Houthi Missiles, Missile Launchers and Drone in Yemen - CENTCOM

05:50 GMT 22.02.2024 (Updated: 05:53 GMT 22.02.2024)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US military carried out four "self-defense strikes" on Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen on Wednesday and destroyed seven anti-ship cruise missiles, one mobile anti-ship ballistic missile launcher and an attack drone, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.
"On Feb. 21, between 12:00 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted four self-defense strikes against seven mobile Houthi Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles and one mobile Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile launcher that were prepared to launch towards the Red Sea. Additionally, during this time frame CENTCOM forces shot down a one-way attack unmanned aircraft system (UAS) in self-defense," CENTCOM said on X.
CENTCOM further said the US forces identified Houthi military equipment "originating from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined that they presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and to the U.S. Navy ships in the region," adding that its forces "subsequently struck and destroyed the missiles, launchers and UAS in self-defense" to "protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels."
A video purported to be of a Houthi anti-air missile striking a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over Mari'b Governorate on March 23, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.02.2024
Houthis Bring Down Second US Reaper Drone as Red Sea Crisis Escalates
19 February, 12:05 GMT
The Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, which controls large parts of northern and western Yemen, vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. This led US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to announce the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea. US and UK forces later launched major strikes against Houthi positions in a bid to degrade the rebels' ability to target commercial vessels.
