https://sputnikglobe.com/20240222/what-weapons-did-israel-export-in-2022-1116916418.html
What Weapons Did Israel Export in 2022?
What Weapons Did Israel Export in 2022?
About 80% of the production of Israel's military industry was for export in 2022, according to the country's authorities.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/16/1116918525_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_90ee23b8300ff4358371b0c7177f6da2.png
In 2022, Israel exported a record $12.5 billion worth of weapons, the Israeli Ministry of Defense reported.Israeli arms exports have grown by 50% in the past three years and doubled in 10 years, the report noted.The Israeli Defense Ministry also noted that in 2022, about 80% of the Israeli military industry's production was for export.What weapons did Israel export, and where to?See Sputnik's infographic.
What Weapons Did Israel Export in 2022?

11:05 GMT 22.02.2024 (Updated: 11:44 GMT 22.02.2024)
About 80% of the production of Israel's military industry was for export in 2022, according to the country's authorities.
In 2022, Israel exported a record $12.5 billion worth of weapons, the Israeli Ministry of Defense reported.
Israeli arms exports have grown by 50% in the past three years and doubled in 10 years, the report noted.
The Israeli Defense Ministry also noted that in 2022, about 80% of the Israeli military industry's production was for export.
What weapons did Israel export, and where to?
See Sputnik's infographic.
