What Weapons Did Israel Export in 2022?

About 80% of the production of Israel's military industry was for export in 2022, according to the country's authorities.

In 2022, Israel exported a record $12.5 billion worth of weapons, the Israeli Ministry of Defense reported.Israeli arms exports have grown by 50% in the past three years and doubled in 10 years, the report noted.The Israeli Defense Ministry also noted that in 2022, about 80% of the Israeli military industry's production was for export.What weapons did Israel export, and where to?See Sputnik's infographic.

