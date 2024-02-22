https://sputnikglobe.com/20240222/what-weapons-did-israel-export-in-2022-1116916418.html
What Weapons Did Israel Export in 2022?
What Weapons Did Israel Export in 2022?
About 80% of the production of Israel's military industry was for export in 2022, according to the country's authorities.
In 2022, Israel exported a record $12.5 billion worth of weapons, the Israeli Ministry of Defense reported.Israeli arms exports have grown by 50% in the past three years and doubled in 10 years, the report noted.The Israeli Defense Ministry also noted that in 2022, about 80% of the Israeli military industry's production was for export.What weapons did Israel export, and where to?See Sputnik's infographic.
11:05 GMT 22.02.2024
About 80% of the production of Israel's military industry was for export in 2022, according to the country's authorities.
In 2022, Israel exported a record $12.5 billion worth of weapons, the Israeli Ministry of Defense reported.
Israeli arms exports have grown by 50% in the past three years and doubled in 10 years, the report noted.
The Israeli Defense Ministry also noted that in 2022, about 80% of the Israeli military industry's production was for export.
What weapons did Israel export, and where to?
See Sputnik's infographic.