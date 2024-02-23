https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/1116937138.html
Defender of the Fatherland Day: Russian Media Personalities Laud Heroism of Awarded Servicemen
Defender of the Fatherland Day: Russian Media Personalities Laud Heroism of Awarded Servicemen
As Russia celebrates Defender of the Fatherland Day, Dmitry Kisilev, Margarita Simonyan and Maria Zakharova pay tribute to Russian servicemen who have been awarded Hero of Russia for their valor in the special operation zone.
2024-02-23T11:05+0000
2024-02-23T11:05+0000
2024-02-23T11:05+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
dmitry kiselev
margarita simonyan
maria zakharova
special operation
civilians
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/17/1116936364_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2d28295caf8a08576d904ab759dca6cd.jpg
Director General of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya Dmitry Kiselev has retold the story of Tank Major Ivan Dodosov whose bravery helped his comrades-in-arms break through the enemy's defense lines near the town of Popasnaya in the Lugansk People's Republic in May 2022.Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova paid tribute to Alexander Potapov, an officer of the Russian Guard's Special Forces “Vityaz”, who gave his life in the summer 2022 to save two civilians during the shelling of the city of Izyum by Ukrainian nationalists. Potapov was posthumously awarded the Hero of Russia Gold Star by presidential decree.Rossiya Segodnya media group Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan, for her part, paid homage to the exploit of Russian Senior Lieutenant Nur-Magomed Gadzhi-Magomedov who sacrificed his life for the success of a combat mission in February 2022 .
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/17/1116936364_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_bc5878fe669a9b6c5e30ade76673be8a.jpg
Kiselev, Zakharova, Simonyan
Kiselev, Zakharova, Simonyan
2024-02-23T11:05+0000
true
PT4M24S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian special militatry operation, hero of russia medal, dmitry kisilev, margarita simonyan and maria zakharova paying tribute to russian servicemen who have been awarded the hero of russia medal for their valor in the special operation zone
russian special militatry operation, hero of russia medal, dmitry kisilev, margarita simonyan and maria zakharova paying tribute to russian servicemen who have been awarded the hero of russia medal for their valor in the special operation zone
Defender of the Fatherland Day: Russian Media Personalities Laud Heroism of Awarded Servicemen
Dmitry Kiselev, Margarita Simonyan and Maria Zakharova pay tribute to Russian soldiers who have been granted the Hero of Russia medal for their valor in the special operation zone this February 23.
Director General of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya Dmitry Kiselev has retold the story of Tank Major Ivan Dodosov whose bravery helped his comrades-in-arms break through the enemy's defense lines near the town of Popasnaya in the Lugansk People's Republic
in May 2022.
Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova paid tribute to Alexander Potapov, an officer of the Russian Guard's Special Forces “Vityaz”, who gave his life in the summer 2022 to save two civilians during the shelling of the city of Izyum by Ukrainian nationalists. Potapov was posthumously awarded the Hero of Russia Gold Star by presidential decree.
Rossiya Segodnya media group Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan
, for her part, paid homage to the exploit of Russian Senior Lieutenant Nur-Magomed Gadzhi-Magomedov who sacrificed his life for the success of a combat mission in February 2022 .