Elon Musk Says Gmail Alternative Called XMail 'Coming'
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk revealed on his social media platform X that he will soon launch a new product called "XMail" as an alternative to the widely used Gmail service.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk revealed on his social media platform X that he will soon launch a new product called "XMail" as an alternative to the widely used Gmail service.
"It's coming," Musk said late Thursday when asked whether he planned to launch an XMail service.
Musk did not reveal any details about when the service might be launched.
His comments came in response to a post from a senior member of X's Security Engineering program, Nate McGrady, who had asked, "When we making Xmail?"
Musk took over X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2022 and has introduced a wide array of changes to the social media platform.
Gmail currently has more than 1.8 billion active users worldwide, accounting for about 30% of the global market share for email clients, according to Forbes.