International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/elon-musk-says-gmail-alternative-called-xmail-coming-1116942138.html
Elon Musk Says Gmail Alternative Called XMail 'Coming'
Elon Musk Says Gmail Alternative Called XMail 'Coming'
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk revealed on his social media platform X that he will soon launch a new product called "XMail" as an alternative to the widely used Gmail service.
2024-02-23T16:33+0000
2024-02-23T16:33+0000
beyond politics
science & tech
elon musk
x
gmail
twitter
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/19281/07/192810708_0:77:1501:921_1920x0_80_0_0_ecfd68b74c9f14500cab3b69766221a9.jpg
"It's coming," Musk said late Thursday when asked whether he planned to launch an XMail service. Musk did not reveal any details about when the service might be launched. His comments came in response to a post from a senior member of X's Security Engineering program, Nate McGrady, who had asked, "When we making Xmail?" Musk took over X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2022 and has introduced a wide array of changes to the social media platform. Gmail currently has more than 1.8 billion active users worldwide, accounting for about 30% of the global market share for email clients, according to Forbes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231106/ai-showdown-elon-musks-grok-chatbot-enters-race-1114767724.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/19281/07/192810708_84:0:1415:998_1920x0_80_0_0_e269afc5f8717ceae21513679c4ff68f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
gmail, end of gmail?, elon musk, xmail, xmail instead gmail, elon musk ambitions
gmail, end of gmail?, elon musk, xmail, xmail instead gmail, elon musk ambitions

Elon Musk Says Gmail Alternative Called XMail 'Coming'

16:33 GMT 23.02.2024
© SputnikСайт почтового сервиса Gmail
Сайт почтового сервиса Gmail - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.02.2024
© Sputnik
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk revealed on his social media platform X that he will soon launch a new product called "XMail" as an alternative to the widely used Gmail service.
"It's coming," Musk said late Thursday when asked whether he planned to launch an XMail service.
Musk did not reveal any details about when the service might be launched.
His comments came in response to a post from a senior member of X's Security Engineering program, Nate McGrady, who had asked, "When we making Xmail?"
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2023
World
AI Showdown: Elon Musk's 'Grok' Chatbot Enters Race
6 November 2023, 17:50 GMT
Musk took over X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2022 and has introduced a wide array of changes to the social media platform.
Gmail currently has more than 1.8 billion active users worldwide, accounting for about 30% of the global market share for email clients, according to Forbes.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала