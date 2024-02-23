https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/former-informant-accused-of-lying-suddenly-deemed-credible-on-russia-1116928817.html
Former Informant Accused of Lying Suddenly Deemed Credible on Russia
The first hour begins with criminal and civil attorney Ajay Pallegar about the ongoing legal drama surrounding the Biden family.Following that conversation, political commentator Tyler Nixon joined to discuss the case regarding the former FBI informant charged with lying about the Biden family's business dealings.The second hour begins with Former Director at the National Transportation Safety Board, Jamie Finch, who breaks down the latest Boeing blunder, including the head of the 737 Max program stepping down.The show wraps up with Retired Navy Captain Armen Kurdian, who shares his perspective about Biden's crackdowns on migration at the Southern border.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:03 GMT 23.02.2024 (Updated: 09:53 GMT 23.02.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss current events worldwide, including a long-time FBI informant being charged with lying.
The first hour begins with criminal and civil attorney Ajay Pallegar about the ongoing legal drama surrounding the Biden family.
Following that conversation, political commentator Tyler Nixon joined to discuss the case regarding the former FBI informant charged with lying about the Biden family's business dealings.
The second hour begins with Former Director at the National Transportation Safety Board, Jamie Finch, who breaks down the latest Boeing blunder, including the head of the 737 Max program stepping down.
The show wraps up with Retired Navy Captain Armen Kurdian, who shares his perspective about Biden's crackdowns on migration at the Southern border.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM