https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/former-informant-accused-of-lying-suddenly-deemed-credible-on-russia-1116928817.html

Former Informant Accused of Lying Suddenly Deemed Credible on Russia

Former Informant Accused of Lying Suddenly Deemed Credible on Russia

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss current events worldwide, including a long-time FBI informant being charged with lying.

2024-02-23T04:03+0000

2024-02-23T04:03+0000

2024-02-23T09:53+0000

the final countdown

hunter biden

russia

fbi

boeing

737 max

migration

radio

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/16/1116929057_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5adafa900eccb275fed4c3ecc6db4775.jpg

Former Informant Accused of Lying Suddenly Deemed Credible on Russia On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss current events worldwide, including a long-time FBI informant being charged with lying.

The first hour begins with criminal and civil attorney Ajay Pallegar about the ongoing legal drama surrounding the Biden family.Following that conversation, political commentator Tyler Nixon joined to discuss the case regarding the former FBI informant charged with lying about the Biden family's business dealings.The second hour begins with Former Director at the National Transportation Safety Board, Jamie Finch, who breaks down the latest Boeing blunder, including the head of the 737 Max program stepping down.The show wraps up with Retired Navy Captain Armen Kurdian, who shares his perspective about Biden's crackdowns on migration at the Southern border.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Angie Wong

Angie Wong

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Angie Wong

biden family corruption, russiagate, biden 737 max, us souther border crisis