Greece's Public Debt Grows by Over $6.5Bln in One Year - Debt Management
Greece's Public Debt Grows by Over $6.5Bln in One Year - Debt Management
Greece's public debt, including domestic government guarantees, reached 406.5 billion euros as of December 31, 2023, according to a bulletin by the country's Public Debt Management Agency.
On December 31, 2022, Greece's public debt was estimated at 400.2 billion euros, according to agency data. In the structure of public debt, bonds and short-term securities account for 102.4 billion euros, while loans are 304 billion euros, the agency said.The public debt also includes international guarantees issued by the Greek Foreign Ministry in support for Ukraine worth 45.3 million euros, the data showed. The public debt also includes government guarantees to Greek banks, businesses, individuals and public bodies worth 26.8 billion euros, the agency said. The monetary reserves of the government sector are estimated at 33.6 billion euros, according to the bulletin.
03:02 GMT 23.02.2024
ATHENS (Sputnik) - Greece's public debt, including domestic government guarantees, grew by over 6 billion euros ($6.5 billion) last year and reached 406.5 billion euros as of December 31, 2023, according to a quarterly bulletin by the country's Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA).
On December 31, 2022, Greece's public debt was estimated at 400.2 billion euros, according to agency data.
In the structure of public debt, bonds and short-term securities account for 102.4 billion euros, while loans are 304 billion euros, the agency said.
The public debt also includes international guarantees issued by the Greek Foreign Ministry in support for Ukraine worth 45.3 million euros, the data showed.
The public debt also includes government guarantees to Greek banks, businesses, individuals and public bodies worth 26.8 billion euros, the agency said.
The monetary reserves of the government sector are estimated at 33.6 billion euros, according to the bulletin.
