US Empire's Self-Inflicted Destruction; Corporate Media is an Arm of Imperial Power; Assange Hearing

US Empire's Self-Inflicted Destruction; Corporate Media is an Arm of Imperial Power; Assange Hearing

The US Empire is pushing media tropes and propaganda to hold power as China invests in hardware and software developments.

2024-02-23

2024-02-23T04:04+0000

2024-02-23T09:55+0000

US Empire's Self-Inflicted Destruction; Corporate Media is an Arm of Imperial Power; Assange Hearing The US Empire is pushing media tropes and propaganda to hold power as China invests in hardware and software developments.

Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of "Popular Resistance.org," joins us to discuss President Biden's latest moves to make it difficult for immigrants to seek asylum in the US.EJ Magnier, veteran Middle East War correspondent, joins us to discuss Sergey Lavrov's bilateral meetings at the G20 summit, the US empire's failed war on Russia, and the Russia sanctions causing economic pain for the EU.Dr. Radhika Desai, author and professor in the Department of Political Studies and Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba in Canada, joins us to discuss the US argument that the Russian government has imperial aspirations that are being exhibited in its decision to invade Ukraine.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss the misguided support for Fani Willis in the Black community and the importance of linking US imperialist foreign policy to the internal oppression of legal opposition groups.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss the Israeli attacks on Rafah and a US politician who argues for the complete extermination of Palestinian children.Craig Jardula, co-host of the Convo Couch and host of the new show Pasta2go, joins us to discuss the Israeli-American FBI informant Alexander Smirnov, an "intelligence peddler" who fed the FBI many incorrect intelligence stories over the years.Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss the US Empire's work to destroy Julian Assange.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss an article that posits that the US Empire is pushing media tropes media and propaganda as China invests in hardware and software developments.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

