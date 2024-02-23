https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/watch-russian-attack-helicopter-give-wake-up-call-to-ukrainian-targets-1116937714.html

Watch Russian Attack Helicopter Give Wake Up Call to Ukrainian Targets

A Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter managed to take out a Ukrainian drone control center in the Krasny Liman sector and successfully return to base while evading enemy return fire.

A Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter managed to take out a Ukrainian drone control center in the Krasny Liman sector and successfully return to base while evading enemy return fire.According to the pilot who carried out this sortie, Ukrainian troops on the ground fired a Stinger missile at his helicopter but the US-made weapon proved to be no match for the Ka-52's infrared countermeasures.Russian military helicopter attack teams are usually comprised of a Ka-52 helicopter, a Mi-35 military transport helicopter and a Mi-8 multirole helicopter.Each team also has dedicated search and rescue units and fire support teams that are ready to provide assistance at a moment’s notice.

