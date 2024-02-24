https://sputnikglobe.com/20240224/biden-faces-heavy-competition-in-michigan-against-uncommitted-1116943647.html
Biden Faces Heavy Competition in Michigan Against 'Uncommitted'
Biden Faces Heavy Competition in Michigan Against 'Uncommitted'
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news domestically and abroad, including the Michigan primaries.
2024-02-24T04:01+0000
2024-02-24T04:01+0000
2024-02-24T09:17+0000
the final countdown
radio
joe biden
michigan
primary elections
gaza strip
israel
fbi
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/17/1116943445_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ec72f8c79f2fdae974308387997ad4d1.jpg
Biden Faces Heavy Competition in Michigan Against 'Uncommitted'
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news domestically and abroad, including the Michigan primaries.
The first hour begins with Former US Representative Alan Grayson, who shares his perspective as a Democrat, on how Biden is expected to perform in the upcoming Michigan primary.Then, prison expert Paul Wright shares his analysis on Jan. 6 prisoners being moved to undisclosed locations.The second hour starts with author, journalist, and activist Robert Fantina discussing the latest out of Gaza, and Israeli PM Netanyahu's plans for the region.The show closes with Tyler Nixon, counselor-at-law, sharing his perspective on former FBI informant Alexander Smirnov being rearrested.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
michigan
gaza strip
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/17/1116943445_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_584dc300e6e61c056eea314df24e862a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
michigan primary, joe biden ratings, us democratic party, january 6 riot, fbi informant alexander smirnov, gaza war
michigan primary, joe biden ratings, us democratic party, january 6 riot, fbi informant alexander smirnov, gaza war
Biden Faces Heavy Competition in Michigan Against 'Uncommitted'
04:01 GMT 24.02.2024 (Updated: 09:17 GMT 24.02.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news domestically and abroad, including the Michigan primaries.
The first hour begins with Former US Representative Alan Grayson, who shares his perspective as a Democrat, on how Biden is expected to perform in the upcoming Michigan primary.
Then, prison expert Paul Wright shares his analysis on Jan. 6 prisoners being moved to undisclosed locations.
The second hour starts with author, journalist, and activist Robert Fantina discussing the latest out of Gaza, and Israeli PM Netanyahu's plans for the region.
The show closes with Tyler Nixon, counselor-at-law, sharing his perspective on former FBI informant Alexander Smirnov being rearrested.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM