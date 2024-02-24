https://sputnikglobe.com/20240224/biden-faces-heavy-competition-in-michigan-against-uncommitted-1116943647.html

Biden Faces Heavy Competition in Michigan Against 'Uncommitted'

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news domestically and abroad, including the Michigan primaries.

The first hour begins with Former US Representative Alan Grayson, who shares his perspective as a Democrat, on how Biden is expected to perform in the upcoming Michigan primary.Then, prison expert Paul Wright shares his analysis on Jan. 6 prisoners being moved to undisclosed locations.The second hour starts with author, journalist, and activist Robert Fantina discussing the latest out of Gaza, and Israeli PM Netanyahu's plans for the region.The show closes with Tyler Nixon, counselor-at-law, sharing his perspective on former FBI informant Alexander Smirnov being rearrested.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

