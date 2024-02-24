International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240224/big-question-why-does-snakes-evolutionary-clock-tick-faster-than-other-animal-groups-1116953024.html
'Big Question': Why Does Snakes' Evolutionary Clock Tick Faster Than Other Animal Groups?
'Big Question': Why Does Snakes' Evolutionary Clock Tick Faster Than Other Animal Groups?
The speed at which serpents evolve and adapt to the environment is fascinating, but evolutionary scientists cannot figure out why this happens so rapidly.
2024-02-24T16:33+0000
2024-02-24T16:33+0000
beyond politics
science & tech
new york
society
newsfeed
stony brook university
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/08/13/1083660706_0:463:1200:1138_1920x0_80_0_0_159fedc99cbe2a1ae031d51ec84568f4.jpg
Snakes possess an evolutionary advantage with their accelerated adaptation rate outpacing that of other reptiles and making them evolutionary victors, according to a new study published in the journal Science.Lead author Pascal Title, an evolutionary macroecologist at Stony Brook University in New York, likened snakes to the "Big Bang 'singularity' in cosmology" — substantial growth in biodiversity across ecosystems, potentially associated with a critical moment in their evolutionary journey.The study focused on over 11,000 species of squamates, the largest order of reptiles consisting of snakes and lizards. Genetic material from about 1,000 snakes and lizards were examined, along with over 60,000 museum specimens and field observations.Using data from their findings, the research team constructed an extensive evolutionary tree detailing physiological and dietary changes over time. Mathematical and statistical models were employed to assess snake and lizard evolution.The study found that snakes underwent evolutionary changes three times faster than lizards. Serpents first appeared around 128 million years ago. They saw a major adaptive radiation about 70 million years ago, when dinosaurs still existed, and another significant surge following the giant reptiles' extinction.Snakes' evolutionary flexibility enables them to change their body shape and diets "very quickly," Rabosky noted.Snakes' evolutionary success is attributed to the development of sophisticated chemical recognition systems, flexible skulls and bodies without limbs. These transformations enable them to target different prey and provide the framework for individual species to evolve and specialize.However, the reason for snakes evolving at such a rapid pace remains elusive.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231105/mysterious-anti-snake-bite-spells-found-in-newly-unearthed-tomb-of-pharaohs-scribe-1114736357.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230215/snakes-can-hear-you-scream-scientists-say-1107473288.html
new york
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Chimauchem Nwosu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg
Chimauchem Nwosu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/08/13/1083660706_0:403:1200:1303_1920x0_80_0_0_4b9be13173dded2303bf04a22ac8d4e4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
evolutionary advantage of snakes, rapid evolution of snakes, evolutionary tree of snakes and lizards, genetic materials of squadmates, snake feeding preferences.
evolutionary advantage of snakes, rapid evolution of snakes, evolutionary tree of snakes and lizards, genetic materials of squadmates, snake feeding preferences.

'Big Question': Why Does Snakes' Evolutionary Clock Tick Faster Than Other Animal Groups?

16:33 GMT 24.02.2024
CC0 / / Snake
Snake - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2024
CC0 / /
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Chimauchem Nwosu
All materials
The speed at which serpents evolve and adapt to the environment is fascinating, but evolutionary scientists cannot figure out why this happens so rapidly.
Snakes possess an evolutionary advantage with their accelerated adaptation rate outpacing that of other reptiles and making them evolutionary victors, according to a new study published in the journal Science.
Lead author Pascal Title, an evolutionary macroecologist at Stony Brook University in New York, likened snakes to the "Big Bang 'singularity' in cosmology" — substantial growth in biodiversity across ecosystems, potentially associated with a critical moment in their evolutionary journey.
This March 30, 2020 file photo, shows the empty Giza Pyramids and Sphinx complex on lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak in Egypt. In July, fearing further economic fallout, the government reopened much of society and welcomed hundreds of international tourists back to resorts, even as daily reported deaths exceeded 80. Restaurants and cafes are reopening with some continued restrictions, and masks have been mandated in public - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2023
Beyond Politics
Mysterious Anti-Snake Bite Spells Found in Newly Unearthed Tomb of Pharaoh's Scribe
5 November 2023, 10:25 GMT
The study focused on over 11,000 species of squamates, the largest order of reptiles consisting of snakes and lizards. Genetic material from about 1,000 snakes and lizards were examined, along with over 60,000 museum specimens and field observations.
Using data from their findings, the research team constructed an extensive evolutionary tree detailing physiological and dietary changes over time. Mathematical and statistical models were employed to assess snake and lizard evolution.
The study found that snakes underwent evolutionary changes three times faster than lizards. Serpents first appeared around 128 million years ago. They saw a major adaptive radiation about 70 million years ago, when dinosaurs still existed, and another significant surge following the giant reptiles' extinction.

"Compared to lizards, they have changed relatively rapidly, and they've continued to do so through time," said Daniel Rabosky, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Michigan. "So we would also say that the continued 'evolutionary explosion' of snakes is still ongoing today and appears partly driven by the fact that the rate of evolution — their 'evolutionary clock,' so to speak — is just ticking a lot faster than many other groups of animals."

Snakes' evolutionary flexibility enables them to change their body shape and diets "very quickly," Rabosky noted.
Snakes' evolutionary success is attributed to the development of sophisticated chemical recognition systems, flexible skulls and bodies without limbs. These transformations enable them to target different prey and provide the framework for individual species to evolve and specialize.
However, the reason for snakes evolving at such a rapid pace remains elusive.

"This is the big question for us. We can’t really explain this yet," Rabovsky said. "But this is the nature of science, right? Usually, solving a mystery goes hand-in-hand with raising new questions that you have to answer."

Habu snake - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2023
Snakes Can Hear You Scream, Scientists Say
15 February 2023, 18:25 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала