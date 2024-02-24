https://sputnikglobe.com/20240224/dutch-pm-has-no-right-to-sign-10-year-security-agreement-with-ukraine---musk-1116947986.html

Dutch PM Has No Right to Sign 10-Year Security Agreement With Ukraine - Musk

Dutch PM Has No Right to Sign 10-Year Security Agreement With Ukraine - Musk

US entrepreneur Elon Musk said outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte does not have the legal authority to sign a security treaty with Ukraine for ten years.

2024-02-24T06:09+0000

2024-02-24T06:09+0000

2024-02-24T06:10+0000

world

elon musk

mark rutte

russia

ukraine

netherlands

nato

sergey lavrov

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/17/1116939603_0:163:3077:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_0bb3cbac84f11005e2661518b2d01e05.jpg

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO made the statement in response to a post by political commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroek on social network X regarding the Netherlands’ ten-year military assistance agreement with Ukraine. Vlaardingerbroek said “the opinion of the Dutch People” had not been asked. "Doesn’t seem like he [Rutte] has the legal authority to do this," Musk wrote in response. The Dutch Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday that the Netherlands would sign a security agreement with Ukraine for the next 10 years. It said the deal means the Netherlands will help Ukraine defend itself and achieve further integration into the EU and NATO. Ukraine earlier signed similar agreements with the UK, France, Germany and Denmark. Reports also said a similar document could be signed with Italy in the near future. Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to liberate Donbass and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security. Russia earlier sent a note to NATO because of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/uk-ukraine-security-agreement-to-not-allow-kiev-to-exit-conflict-via-negotiations---moscow-1116220277.html

russia

ukraine

netherlands

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

elon musk, mark rutte, musk on dutch pm's statement about security deal with ukraine, ukraine-netherlands security agreement