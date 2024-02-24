https://sputnikglobe.com/20240224/israels-gaza-plans-fbi-informant-rearrested-us-media-bleeds-out-1116945248.html

Israel's Gaza Plans, FBI Informant Rearrested, US Media Bleeds Out

Israel’s Gaza Plans, FBI Informant Rearrested, US Media Bleeds Out

American companies can’t even produce adequate pants for players in the great American pastime.

Israel’s Gaza Plans, FBI Informant Rearrested, US Media Bleeds Out American companies can’t even produce adequate pants for players in the great American pastime.

Writer and journalist Daniel Lazare joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s stated plans for Gaza, who will be holding the reins in Israel in the near future, the US assigning “low confidence” to Israel’s accusations about UNRWA staff’s connections to Hamas, whether the United States will resume funding UNRWA, what’s driving the farmers’ protests in European capitals and who will ultimately benefit, and the closed-door testimony of President Joe Biden's brother James to Congress.Veteran FBI Special agent and whistleblower Jane Turner discusses the rearrest of longtime FBI informant Alexander Smirnov and what happens to people who embarrass the FBI. She also discusses freelance journalists charged with hacking for using publicly accessible information, actions taken by CBS News against investigative journalist Catherine Herridge that go beyond a typical layoff, and the strange case of the suspension of a high-ranking Iran expert at the State Department.Economist, radio show host, and author Jack Rasmus discusses food prices in the US and why they’re so high, the ongoing media layoffs and a possible timeline for an AI takeover of the news industry, whether the surge in labor militancy of 2023 will continue, why health and education workers are so often forced to strike, whether 2024 will bring a government shutdown and what to expect in the South Carolina primary.Whistleblower highlighting money laundering and income tax evasion Brad Birkenfeld discusses a lawsuit put forward by Arizona's attorney general towards the IRS over taxing a rebate for working families and whether Charles Littlejohn is a whistleblower or a thief for sending the tax returns of notable millionaires and billionaires to media platforms.The Misfits also discuss tepid calls for an eventual ceasefire in Gaza by House Democrats, new espionage accusations against a Navy petty officer, and this week’s news of the weird.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

