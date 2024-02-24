International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240224/macron-to-skip-g7-summit-for-paris-agricultural-show-amid-farmers-protests---reports-1116954765.html
Macron to Skip G7 Summit for Paris Agricultural Show Amid Farmers’ Protests - Reports
Macron to Skip G7 Summit for Paris Agricultural Show Amid Farmers’ Protests - Reports
French President Emmanuel Macron will not attend Saturday's virtual G7 meeting amid farmers protests.
2024-02-24T15:16+0000
2024-02-24T15:16+0000
world
emmanuel macron
france
g7
europe's farmer protests
french farmers
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/17/1112091092_0:0:3249:1827_1920x0_80_0_0_9b327f0c181f74777ec346779b0f6844.jpg
The French president decided to skip the meeting to attend the Paris International Agricultural Show, which is being held against the backdrop of farmers’ protests in the country, the report read. France will be represented at the G7 meeting by the country's Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne, Ansa added. Farmers in France have been protesting heavily since January, blocking highways and dumping manure and waste in front of government buildings across the country. They demand recognition of the importance of their profession and denounce the government's agricultural policies, which they say make them noncompetitive. In particular, farmers oppose the import of cheap agricultural products, restrictions on the use of water for irrigation, and the increase in diesel fuel prices, as well as restrictive measures to protect the environment and the growing financial burden.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240224/crisis-cant-be-solved-in-few-hours-macron-tells-enraged-farmers-who-stormed-agri-fair-in-paris-1116951605.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/17/1112091092_255:0:2984:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d54f2bfd98cafeabb5ebff02c713a257.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
emmanuel macron, g7 meeting, french farmers protest
emmanuel macron, g7 meeting, french farmers protest

Macron to Skip G7 Summit for Paris Agricultural Show Amid Farmers’ Protests - Reports

15:16 GMT 24.02.2024
© Sputnik / Rodion Proca / Go to the mediabankFrench President Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2024
© Sputnik / Rodion Proca
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
ROME (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron will not attend Saturday's virtual G7 meeting chaired by Italy, Italian news agency Ansa reported, citing sources from the French presidency.
The French president decided to skip the meeting to attend the Paris International Agricultural Show, which is being held against the backdrop of farmers’ protests in the country, the report read.
France will be represented at the G7 meeting by the country's Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne, Ansa added.
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, gestures as he speaks with farmers during a visit to the International Agriculture Fair on the opening day in Paris - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2024
World
Crisis Can't Be Solved in Few Hours, Macron Tells Enraged Farmers Who Stormed Agri-Fair in Paris
12:19 GMT
Farmers in France have been protesting heavily since January, blocking highways and dumping manure and waste in front of government buildings across the country. They demand recognition of the importance of their profession and denounce the government's agricultural policies, which they say make them noncompetitive. In particular, farmers oppose the import of cheap agricultural products, restrictions on the use of water for irrigation, and the increase in diesel fuel prices, as well as restrictive measures to protect the environment and the growing financial burden.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала