Macron to Skip G7 Summit for Paris Agricultural Show Amid Farmers’ Protests - Reports

French President Emmanuel Macron will not attend Saturday's virtual G7 meeting amid farmers protests.

The French president decided to skip the meeting to attend the Paris International Agricultural Show, which is being held against the backdrop of farmers’ protests in the country, the report read. France will be represented at the G7 meeting by the country's Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne, Ansa added. Farmers in France have been protesting heavily since January, blocking highways and dumping manure and waste in front of government buildings across the country. They demand recognition of the importance of their profession and denounce the government's agricultural policies, which they say make them noncompetitive. In particular, farmers oppose the import of cheap agricultural products, restrictions on the use of water for irrigation, and the increase in diesel fuel prices, as well as restrictive measures to protect the environment and the growing financial burden.

