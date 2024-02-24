https://sputnikglobe.com/20240224/russian-defense-minister-inspects-center-group-of-troops-in-military-operation-area-1116947245.html

Ukrainian Troops Driven Over 10 km Back After Liberation of Avdeyevka

Ukrainian Troops Driven Over 10 km Back After Liberation of Avdeyevka

During Russia's operation to liberate Avdeyevka, Ukrainian troops were driven back from their positions by more than 10 kilometers, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

It said Shoigu listened to the reports by the commander of the group and staff officers.The minister also handed award weapons to commanders who distinguished themselves during combat operations.Report on Liberation of AvdeyevkaDuring Russia's operation to liberate Avdeyevka, Ukrainian troops were driven back from their positions by more than 10 kilometers (6 miles), the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.It said Ukrainian soldiers who remained in Avdeyevka are surrendering in large numbers, with about 200 servicemen having been captured.The ministry said Shoigu noted the need for a humane attitude toward captured Ukrainian military personnel.Intensity of Ukrainian Artillery Fire PersistsDespite Kiev’s complaints about shell shortage, the intensity of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ artillery fire has not decreased, the commander of Russia's Center group of troops, Col. Gen. Andrey Mordvichev, told Shoigu.“Group commander Andrey Mordvichev reported to General of the Army Sergei Shoigu that despite the Kiev regime’s whining about an acute shortage of artillery ammunition, the intensity of enemy artillery fire has not decreased,” the ministry said in a statement.It said the Russian servicemen in the special military operation area face nearly the entire NATO military-industrial potential.Regular Units for the Use of UAVs CreatedRegular units for the use of unmmanned aerial vehicles have been created in the Russian Armed Forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.“The commander of the group, Andrey Mordvichev, reported that in accordance with the instructions of the minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, regular units for the use of unmanned aerial vehicles have been created in formations and units. They are armed with both reconnaissance and attack drones,” the ministry said.Shoigu announced that the Russian Armed Forces would receive drones controlled using artificial intelligence technologies.The ministry said the effectiveness of the use of reconnaissance-strike and reconnaissance-fire systems by Russian units has increased significantly.According to the statement, over the last two weeks of February, Russian attack drones in the Avdiivka direction destroyed over 700 Ukrainian targets.“In the last two weeks of February alone, attack drones in the Avdeyevka area destroyed more than 700 different enemy targets, including armored vehicles, artillery systems, radar equipment, as well as enemy manpower,” the ministry said.It said Orlan-30 reconnaissance drones performed well during the liberation of Avdeyevka.The ministry said Shoigu set the task to further strengthen the Center group with electronic warfare equipment.

