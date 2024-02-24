International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240224/transnistria-may-face-conflict-escalation-risk-amid-negotiation-process-stagnation-1116949248.html
Transnistria May Face Conflict Escalation Risk Amid Negotiation Process Stagnation
Transnistria May Face Conflict Escalation Risk Amid Negotiation Process Stagnation
There is a risk of conflict escalation in Moldova's unrecognized breakaway region of Transnistria due to the stagnation of the negotiation process, the region's head, Vadim Krasnoselsky, told Sputnik.
2024-02-24T08:15+0000
2024-02-24T08:26+0000
world
transnistria
moldova
russia
osce
european union (eu)
vadim krasnoselsky
ukraine
escalation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105372/86/1053728681_0:254:4928:3026_1920x0_80_0_0_f51b3b20b3a127079e3a427a17d6ca33.jpg
"Against the backdrop of the negotiation process stagnation, including the politically motivated blocking of the 5+2 format, there is a risk of a conflict escalation. The peacekeeping mechanism effectively fulfills its mission in this sense, and at least ensures the manageability of the situation in the security zone, on the line of direct demarcation. This is the key factor," Krasnoselsky said. The 5+2 format of talks between Moldova and Transnistria, an unrecognized state, includes Russia, Ukraine and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) as mediators, with the United States and the European Union serving as observers. There is currently an international peacekeeping force in the region, composed of Russian, Moldovan and Transnistrian troops. Ukraine withdrew its peacekeepers after the start of the Russian special military operation in February 2022.Krasnoselsky also said that Transnistria has appealed to the OSCE against the training of sabotage groups in Moldova but there has been no appropriate response so far.The Transnistrian Ministry of State Security reported earlier that foreign specialists were training combat groups in Moldova, including Ukrainians, to carry out terrorist acts and sabotage of military facilities in the PMR. Transnistria’s Ministry of State Security reported the prevention of a terrorist attack on March 9 last year in Tiraspol allegedly planned against PMR officials at the behest of the Ukrainian Security Service. In May 2022, a series of terrorist attacks took place in Transnistria, including attacks on the buildings of the Ministry of State Security, a military unit, a radio and television center, and a military recruitment office.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230309/assassination-attempt-on-transnistrias-leader-foiled-1108206644.html
transnistria
moldova
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105372/86/1053728681_278:0:4651:3280_1920x0_80_0_0_a2829be130561fa3a0ee4c6c523b7aa3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
transnistria, moldova's unrecognized breakaway region of transnistria, transnistria head vadim krasnoselsky
transnistria, moldova's unrecognized breakaway region of transnistria, transnistria head vadim krasnoselsky

Transnistria May Face Conflict Escalation Risk Amid Negotiation Process Stagnation

08:15 GMT 24.02.2024 (Updated: 08:26 GMT 24.02.2024)
© AFP 2023 / DANIEL MIHAILESCUA border police officer from Moldova's region of Transnistria looks at Ukraine border point at Kuchurgan-Pervomaysk, Ukraine-Moldova border point on April 15, 2014.
A border police officer from Moldova's region of Transnistria looks at Ukraine border point at Kuchurgan-Pervomaysk, Ukraine-Moldova border point on April 15, 2014. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2024
© AFP 2023 / DANIEL MIHAILESCU
Subscribe
TIRASPOL (Sputnik) - There is a risk of conflict escalation in Moldova's unrecognized breakaway region of Transnistria due to the stagnation of the negotiation process, the region's head, Vadim Krasnoselsky, told Sputnik.
"Against the backdrop of the negotiation process stagnation, including the politically motivated blocking of the 5+2 format, there is a risk of a conflict escalation. The peacekeeping mechanism effectively fulfills its mission in this sense, and at least ensures the manageability of the situation in the security zone, on the line of direct demarcation. This is the key factor," Krasnoselsky said.
The 5+2 format of talks between Moldova and Transnistria, an unrecognized state, includes Russia, Ukraine and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) as mediators, with the United States and the European Union serving as observers.
There is currently an international peacekeeping force in the region, composed of Russian, Moldovan and Transnistrian troops. Ukraine withdrew its peacekeepers after the start of the Russian special military operation in February 2022.
Krasnoselsky also said that Transnistria has appealed to the OSCE against the training of sabotage groups in Moldova but there has been no appropriate response so far.
Vadim Krasnoselsky - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.03.2023
World
Ukraine's Security Service Behind Foiled Assassination Plot Against Transnistria's Leader
9 March 2023, 09:09 GMT
The Transnistrian Ministry of State Security reported earlier that foreign specialists were training combat groups in Moldova, including Ukrainians, to carry out terrorist acts and sabotage of military facilities in the PMR. Transnistria’s Ministry of State Security reported the prevention of a terrorist attack on March 9 last year in Tiraspol allegedly planned against PMR officials at the behest of the Ukrainian Security Service. In May 2022, a series of terrorist attacks took place in Transnistria, including attacks on the buildings of the Ministry of State Security, a military unit, a radio and television center, and a military recruitment office.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала