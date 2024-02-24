https://sputnikglobe.com/20240224/us-senator-says-lack-of-ukraine-peace-efforts-all-about-the-money-1116946369.html
US Senator Says Lack of Ukraine Peace Efforts ‘All About the Money’
US Senator Says Lack of Ukraine Peace Efforts ‘All About the Money’
The Biden administration’s lack of effort to negotiate a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine is rooted in financial interests, US Senator JD Vance said.
2024-02-24T02:55+0000
2024-02-24T02:55+0000
2024-02-24T02:55+0000
world
us
ukraine
jonathan vance
joe biden
us arms for ukraine
ukrainian conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1a/1113673241_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a7733d0fd785e3db1b60558eb008742c.jpg
“I hate to say it, but I think it’s all about the money,” Vance said on Friday, when asked about the lack of diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. Lots of money and resources being sent to Ukraine are getting “skimmed off the top,” Vance said.Ukraine could have brokered a peace in the early days of the conflict, but the United States and the United Kingdom derailed the effort, Vance said. Ukraine still has a chance at peace if “the whackos and the idiots” are removed from the White House, Vance said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/us-uses-ukraine-to-test-military-solutions-for-future-use-expert-says-1113561952.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1a/1113673241_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fcc5f19acb2c6870dcf04d4b753577d4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us senator jd vance, why us help ukraine, us arms for ukraine, why us supply ukraine with arms, us military complex, us peace initiative plan on ukraine, us foreign policy in ukraine
us senator jd vance, why us help ukraine, us arms for ukraine, why us supply ukraine with arms, us military complex, us peace initiative plan on ukraine, us foreign policy in ukraine
US Senator Says Lack of Ukraine Peace Efforts ‘All About the Money’
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration’s lack of effort to negotiate a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine is rooted in financial interests, US Senator JD Vance said during an interview at the Conservative Political Action Conference.
“I hate to say it, but I think it’s all about the money,” Vance said on Friday, when asked about the lack of diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.
Lots of money and resources
being sent to Ukraine are getting “skimmed off the top,” Vance said.
21 September 2023, 15:06 GMT
Ukraine could have brokered a peace in the early days of the conflict, but the United States and the United Kingdom derailed the effort, Vance said.
Ukraine still has a chance at peace if “the whackos and the idiots” are removed from the White House, Vance said.