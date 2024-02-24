https://sputnikglobe.com/20240224/us-senator-says-lack-of-ukraine-peace-efforts-all-about-the-money-1116946369.html

US Senator Says Lack of Ukraine Peace Efforts ‘All About the Money’

The Biden administration’s lack of effort to negotiate a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine is rooted in financial interests, US Senator JD Vance said.

“I hate to say it, but I think it’s all about the money,” Vance said on Friday, when asked about the lack of diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. Lots of money and resources being sent to Ukraine are getting “skimmed off the top,” Vance said.Ukraine could have brokered a peace in the early days of the conflict, but the United States and the United Kingdom derailed the effort, Vance said. Ukraine still has a chance at peace if “the whackos and the idiots” are removed from the White House, Vance said.

