US Senatorial Candidate: ‘Tremendous Favor’ For Trump in Michigan

US Senatorial Candidate: 'Tremendous Favor' For Trump in Michigan

US Senatorial candidate Dr. Sherry O'Donnell told Radio Sputnik on Friday that she see "tremendous favor" for former US President Donald Trump across the state, "not animosity."

Republican Senatorial candidate for Michigan, Dr. Sherry O’Donnell told Sputnik’s Fault Lines that Joe Biden’s popularity is “not in Michigan” or even “across the United States” while saying that she sees “tremendous favor for [Former US President Donald] Trump” while campaigning around the state.O’Donnell also contended that while “there’s some division between what’s happening in Israel” the Muslim population is “still coming behind President Trump,” perhaps because of their conservative social views.Local media in Michigan reported on Sunday that the Trump campaign “has expressed interest” in reaching out to Arab and Muslim voters in the state and three Michigan GOP vice chairs are Muslim. A poll released in late October, just weeks after Israel’s war on Gaza began, showed that Arab American support had dropped from 59% in 2020 to just 17%, while support for Donald Trump increased five points to 40%.Arab and Muslim groups have been organizing against Biden in the state and elsewhere, urging their members to withhold their votes if a ceasefire is not called. Michigan has a high Arab and Muslim population relative to the rest of the country.Asked about the biggest issue for voters in Michigan, O’Donnell said it is Michigan, pointing to the state Government recently asking residents to help house illegal migrants.While O’Donnell said the Michigan GOP has been “infighting” she is not concerned about it affecting Trump’s chances in November. “When I say fracture, they’re fighting over who the state chair is, they are fighting the grassroots versus the old guard,” she explained, adding that she is trying to be a unified voice in the party. “However, even amongst the infighting, you see both crowds are very excited and very supportive of Donald Trump.”Speaking on the Republican primary, O’Donnell said she believes that it would be in the “best interest” of Nikki Haley to drop out “well before Super Tuesday,” and predicted that Tim Scott would be Trump’s running mate.

