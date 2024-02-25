https://sputnikglobe.com/20240225/houthis-launch-missile-attack-on-us-ship-torm-thor---reports-1116959091.html
Houthis Launch Missile Attack on US Ship Torm Thor - Reports
Houthis Launch Missile Attack on US Ship Torm Thor - Reports
Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, commonly known as the Houthis, fired several missiles at the US ship Torm Thor in the Gulf of Aden, the movement said on Saturday.
2024-02-25T02:21+0000
2024-02-25T02:21+0000
2024-02-25T02:30+0000
world
houthis
gulf of aden
yemen
houthi
red sea
israeli-palestinian conflict
palestine-israel conflict
israel-gaza conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/13/1116878808_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_714a08abc3c821e742475350dc02b0d0.jpg
"The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation - hitting the American ship Torm Thor in the Gulf of Aden with several anti-ship missiles," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria wrote on the X social network (formerly Twitter).The Houthis also carried out a drone attack on a number of US military vessels in the Red Sea, Saria highlighted.Additionally, the UK Maritime Trade Operations Office (UKMTO) of the British Navy reported an attack on a ship in the Gulf of Aden 70 nautical miles east of the port of Djibouti. The UKMTO did not disclose any further details.The Houthi movement, which controls large parts of northern and western Yemen, vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. This led US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to announce the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea. US and UK forces later launched major strikes against Houthi positions in a bid to degrade the rebels' ability to target commercial vessels.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240224/us--allies-conduct-strikes-against-18-houthi-targets-in-yemen---pentagon-1116958112.html
gulf of aden
yemen
red sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/13/1116878808_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_23072b71179ef1978c7611ceecb25610.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
houthi ship attack, yemen ship attack, us aircraft carrier yemen, houthi strikes, us sends warships against houthis, war on yemen, red sea crisis, yemen, houthis, houthi rebels, houtis attacked us vessel, us ship, us vessel, us attacked by houthis in red sea, middle east crisis, us ship, american ship
houthi ship attack, yemen ship attack, us aircraft carrier yemen, houthi strikes, us sends warships against houthis, war on yemen, red sea crisis, yemen, houthis, houthi rebels, houtis attacked us vessel, us ship, us vessel, us attacked by houthis in red sea, middle east crisis, us ship, american ship
Houthis Launch Missile Attack on US Ship Torm Thor - Reports
02:21 GMT 25.02.2024 (Updated: 02:30 GMT 25.02.2024)
Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, commonly known as the Houthis, fired several missiles at the US ship Torm Thor in the Gulf of Aden, the movement said on Saturday.
"The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation - hitting the American ship Torm Thor in the Gulf of Aden with several anti-ship missiles
," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria wrote on the X social network (formerly Twitter).
The Houthis also carried out a drone attack
on a number of US military vessels in the Red Sea, Saria highlighted.
Additionally, the UK Maritime Trade Operations Office (UKMTO) of the British Navy reported an attack on a ship in the Gulf of Aden 70 nautical miles east of the port of Djibouti. The UKMTO did not disclose any further details.
The Houthi movement, which controls large parts of northern and western Yemen, vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip
. This led US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to announce the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea
. US and UK forces later launched major strikes against Houthi positions in a bid to degrade the rebels' ability to target commercial vessels.