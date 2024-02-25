https://sputnikglobe.com/20240225/inclusive-parliamentary-elections-belarus-welcomes-21-russian-candidates-to-the-ballot-1116956821.html

Inclusive Parliamentary Elections: Belarus Welcomes 21 Russian Candidates to the Ballot

A new feature of this year's elections is that citizens of Russia permanently residing in Belarus have the right to participate in the elections to local Councils of Deputies.

Belarus is gearing up for parliamentary elections on February 25, 2024, with 21 Russian candidates — 15 of them running for seats in local councils, country's Central Election Commission Chairman Igor Karpenko told Sputnik. Additionally, 298 candidates have been nominated for the House of Representatives, of which 265 are registered. Furthermore, 18,996 candidates are nominated for local councils.According to Karpenko, about 95,000 Russians residing in Belarus are registered on the electoral rolls and have the right to elect local council deputies. The country boasts a voter registration of 6.9 million individuals.The elections will take place in a single polling day on February 25, with polling stations open from 8am to 8pm local time. The option of voting from home is also available. Karpenko said that polling stations are fully prepared for the elections. An observation center has been established in Minsk, with a total of 45,505 national observers and 246 international observers registered.However, Belarus opted not to invite an observation mission from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) due to concerns over standards and the perceived dominance of Western influence. Despite this, the election process is set to undergo extensive observation to ensure transparency and legitimacy.

