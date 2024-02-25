https://sputnikglobe.com/20240225/top-5-myths-about-euromaidan-busted-1116963118.html
Top 5 Myths About Euromaidan Busted
This week marked the 10th anniversary of the culmination of the Euromaidan 'Revolution of Dignity' - the US-backed color revolution which saw the ouster of Ukraine's government and the rise of a pro-Western regime looking to drag the nation into the EU and NATO. An entire mythology has been built around Euromaidan. Sputnik debunks its top 5 myths.
An entire mythology has been built around Euromaidan. Sputnik debunks the top 5 myths."Ten years of dignity. Ten years of pride. Ten years of striving for freedom." That was how European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen characterized the start of the Euromaidan protests last November. The past three months have seen a wealth of glowing tributes from Ukrainian and Western officials and media about the events of November-February 2014, when Ukraine's fate was turned upside down and the events leading to the current Ukrainian crisis were set into motion.For ordinary Ukrainians, there has been little to celebrate. Corruption remains rampant, the country's economy is almost entirely dependent on Western economic assistance, millions have fled fighting and insecurity to Russia and Europe, tens of millions have been plunged into poverty worse even than the depression of the 1990s, hundreds of thousands of men have been mobilized, maimed or killed fighting a NATO-backed proxy war against Russia.For sober-minded Ukrainians, and others who don't subscribe to the official Euromaidan narrative, the grand myths erected around the color revolution and coup which took place ten years ago ring hollow. Check out Sputnik's video to see why.
Top 5 Myths About Euromaidan Busted
This week marked the 10th anniversary of the culmination of the Euromaidan 'Revolution of Dignity' - the US-backed color revolution which saw the ouster of Ukraine's government and the rise of a pro-Western regime looking to drag the nation into the EU and NATO.
"Ten years of dignity. Ten years of pride. Ten years of striving for freedom." That was how European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen characterized the start of the Euromaidan protests last November. The past three months have seen a wealth of glowing tributes from Ukrainian and Western officials and media about the events of November-February 2014, when Ukraine's fate was turned upside down and the events leading to the current Ukrainian crisis were set into motion.
For ordinary Ukrainians, there has been little to celebrate. Corruption remains rampant, the country's economy is almost entirely dependent on Western economic assistance, millions have fled fighting and insecurity to Russia and Europe, tens of millions have been plunged into poverty worse even than the depression of the 1990s, hundreds of thousands of men have been mobilized, maimed or killed fighting a NATO-backed proxy war against Russia.
For sober-minded Ukrainians, and others who don't subscribe to the official Euromaidan narrative, the grand myths erected around the color revolution and coup which took place ten years ago ring hollow. Check out Sputnik's video to see why.