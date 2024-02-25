https://sputnikglobe.com/20240225/total-of-49-of-germans-say-govt-providing-too-much-support-for-ukrainian-refugees---poll-1116972572.html

Total of 49% of Germans Say Gov't Providing Too Much Support for Ukrainian Refugees - Poll

As many as 49% of Germans believe that the authorities are providing too much support for Ukrainian refugees, while only 5% hold completely the opposite opinion, a poll conducted by the Institute for New Social Answers (INSA) for German newspaper Bild showed on Sunday.

Another 35% of the respondents consider the government's support for the refugees to be adequate, the survey revealed. The poll also found that 51% of Germans believe that the integration of Ukrainian refugees into German society has failed. Only 28% of the interviewees think otherwise. Meanwhile, 61% of the respondents fear the Ukraine conflict could spill over into the territory of NATO countries, while 31% say this is unlikely. Moreover, 48% of Germans oppose supplying Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles, the survey also showed. The poll was conducted among 1,004 Germans from February 22-24. The margin of error has not been specified.

