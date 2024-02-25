International
Total of 49% of Germans Say Gov't Providing Too Much Support for Ukrainian Refugees - Poll
As many as 49% of Germans believe that the authorities are providing too much support for Ukrainian refugees, while only 5% hold completely the opposite opinion, a poll conducted by the Institute for New Social Answers (INSA) for German newspaper Bild showed on Sunday.
Another 35% of the respondents consider the government's support for the refugees to be adequate, the survey revealed. The poll also found that 51% of Germans believe that the integration of Ukrainian refugees into German society has failed. Only 28% of the interviewees think otherwise. Meanwhile, 61% of the respondents fear the Ukraine conflict could spill over into the territory of NATO countries, while 31% say this is unlikely. Moreover, 48% of Germans oppose supplying Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles, the survey also showed. The poll was conducted among 1,004 Germans from February 22-24. The margin of error has not been specified.
2024
13:13 GMT 25.02.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As many as 49% of Germans believe that the authorities are providing too much support for Ukrainian refugees, while only 5% hold completely the opposite opinion, a poll conducted by the Institute for New Social Answers (INSA) for German newspaper Bild showed on Sunday.
Another 35% of the respondents consider the government's support for the refugees to be adequate, the survey revealed.
The poll also found that 51% of Germans believe that the integration of Ukrainian refugees into German society has failed. Only 28% of the interviewees think otherwise.
200 euro banknotes being printed. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2024
Economy
Germany Singlehandedly Pays for ‘Half’ of All EU Aid to Ukraine, Minister Reveals
8 January, 15:16 GMT
Meanwhile, 61% of the respondents fear the Ukraine conflict could spill over into the territory of NATO countries, while 31% say this is unlikely. Moreover, 48% of Germans oppose supplying Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles, the survey also showed.
The poll was conducted among 1,004 Germans from February 22-24. The margin of error has not been specified.
