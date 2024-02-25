https://sputnikglobe.com/20240225/total-of-49-of-germans-say-govt-providing-too-much-support-for-ukrainian-refugees---poll-1116972572.html
Total of 49% of Germans Say Gov't Providing Too Much Support for Ukrainian Refugees - Poll
Total of 49% of Germans Say Gov't Providing Too Much Support for Ukrainian Refugees - Poll
As many as 49% of Germans believe that the authorities are providing too much support for Ukrainian refugees, while only 5% hold completely the opposite opinion, a poll conducted by the Institute for New Social Answers (INSA) for German newspaper Bild showed on Sunday.
2024-02-25T13:13+0000
2024-02-25T13:13+0000
2024-02-25T13:13+0000
world
ukraine
germany
europe
nato
refugees
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/19/1116972412_0:211:3266:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3bf308d826ef8627c987adc9972c0ea8.jpg
Another 35% of the respondents consider the government's support for the refugees to be adequate, the survey revealed. The poll also found that 51% of Germans believe that the integration of Ukrainian refugees into German society has failed. Only 28% of the interviewees think otherwise. Meanwhile, 61% of the respondents fear the Ukraine conflict could spill over into the territory of NATO countries, while 31% say this is unlikely. Moreover, 48% of Germans oppose supplying Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles, the survey also showed. The poll was conducted among 1,004 Germans from February 22-24. The margin of error has not been specified.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240108/germany-singlehandedly-pays-for-half-of-all-eu-aid-to-ukraine-minister-reveals-1116058230.html
ukraine
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/19/1116972412_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ae5d7e035b0b7d8b04500829b4ac133e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
germany, german people, opinion poll in germany, ukranian conflict, ukrainian crisis, war in ukraine, ukrainian refugess, germany provide too much help to ukrainian refugees
germany, german people, opinion poll in germany, ukranian conflict, ukrainian crisis, war in ukraine, ukrainian refugess, germany provide too much help to ukrainian refugees
Total of 49% of Germans Say Gov't Providing Too Much Support for Ukrainian Refugees - Poll
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As many as 49% of Germans believe that the authorities are providing too much support for Ukrainian refugees, while only 5% hold completely the opposite opinion, a poll conducted by the Institute for New Social Answers (INSA) for German newspaper Bild showed on Sunday.
Another 35% of the respondents consider the government's support for the refugees to be adequate, the survey revealed.
The poll also found that 51% of Germans believe that the integration of Ukrainian refugees into German society has failed. Only 28% of the interviewees think otherwise.
Meanwhile, 61% of the respondents fear the Ukraine conflict could spill over into the territory of NATO countries, while 31% say this is unlikely. Moreover, 48% of Germans oppose supplying Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles, the survey also showed.
The poll was conducted among 1,004 Germans from February 22-24. The margin of error has not been specified.