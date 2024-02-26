https://sputnikglobe.com/20240226/eu-finance-ministers-clash-as-bloc-fails-to-centralize-market-supervision-1116988963.html

EU Finance Ministers Clash as Bloc Fails to Centralize Market Supervision

The EU is plagued by escalating financial needs amid a host of geopolitical risks, prompting a pressing requirement to dismantle national restrictions on capital market supervision. Additionally, reforms in saving products and insolvency regimes are imperative.

European Union finance ministers disagree regarding proposals to streamline the regulation of national capital markets, aiming to harmonize divergent systems and foster private investment in vital sectors like defense.Due to various market regulations and barriers among member states, the bloc is focusing on supervision, savings products, and insolvency rules to promote risk mitigation and streamline processes for businesses and investors. The bloc's actions are driven by its bleak outlook as its major economies grapple with challenges such as high inflation, soaring energy costs, and deindustrialization due to their alignment with US-led anti-Russia sanctions, which have inadvertently backfired on the 27-member bloc. Consequently, the EU is facing mounting financial pressures and heightened geopolitical risks.EU finance ministers are considering proposals from the Eurogroup to advance the capital markets union over the next five years. Paschal Donohoe, Eurogroup president, noted disagreement among member states on the level of ambition needed to establish a common supervisory framework, a key aspect of the bloc's agenda, set to be completed by March.However, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has expressed dissatisfaction over the pace of progress in establishing a capital markets union for the bloc. He recommended advancing with three or four supportive countries to pursue greater ambition on joint supervision rather than negotiating a deal among all 27 member states, reintroducing market securitization, and launching a savings product across the EU.According to sources familiar with the matter, the Netherlands and Spain have endorsed France's initiative. However, they lean towards a pan-European agreement, but are prepared to explore other possibilities.

