Israel Prohibits Civilians From Returning to Northern Gaza Until All Hostages Freed

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday that residents of the Gaza Strip would not be able to return to the northern part of the enclave until all hostages still held by Hamas were released.

"We are working around the clock to reach conditions that will allow us to return the hostages. As part of the negotiations, we are working to maintain pressure on Hamas. The position of the defense ministry will be clear: the full return of civilians to the northern Gaza Strip will take place only after the return of all hostages," Gallant said at a meeting with family members of the hostages in Tel Aviv. The defense minister added that Israel had "no moral right" to halt hostilities as long as a single hostage remained in Gaza. Even if another pause is agreed upon, Israel will return to the fight "to eliminate the Hamas organization" and return all the abductees, Gallant said. On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. At least 29,700 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

