Qatar Doubles Down on LNG Production After Sanctions Slam Europe

Global gas producers continue to increase output after Western sanctions on Russia wreaked havoc on European economies.

Western sanctions imposed on Russia after the country’s special military operation in the Donbass backfired spectacularly, causing economic hardship and deindustrialization across Europe. Now one Middle Eastern country is increasing production of liquified natural gas (LNG) to help address shortfalls.Qatar announced a multibillion dollar expansion of LNG production on Sunday that will raise the country’s output to 142 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).“We see that Europe is going to need gas for a very, very long time,” he added, speaking at a press conference in Doha. “But the growth in Asia is definitely going to be bigger than the growth in Europe, basically driven by population growth.”“We need more gas for the world, and we need more players,” al-Kaabi pointed out.Qatar is one of the world’s top exporters of LNG, along with Russia, Australia, and the United States. The US recently announced a pause in expansion of exports amidst concerns global sales drive up domestic energy costs. US President Joe Biden also faces pressure from environmental activists opposed to increased fossil fuel production.Al-Kaabi expressed willingness to help make up the difference, but criticized US policy.“Buyers will not go for these [American] sellers if every day the government could stop the process,” he said. “It’s very difficult to have long-term planning when you have that.”Obama also set the stage for worsened relations between the US and Russia when his State Department backed a 2014 coup in neighboring Ukraine. US intelligence agencies frequently exert influence in global politics by supporting protests, activists and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that align with US interests, leading to regime change events known as “color revolutions.”

