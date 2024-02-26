https://sputnikglobe.com/20240226/photos-repair-and-modernization-of-russian-tanks-from-special-military-operation-zone-1116989284.html

Photos: Repair and Modernization of Russian Tanks From Special Military Operation Zone

Photos: Repair and Modernization of Russian Tanks From Special Military Operation Zone

Field repair and modernization of tanks is essential to maintain combat readiness and ensure the longevity of armored vehicles.

2024-02-26T10:49+0000

2024-02-26T10:49+0000

2024-02-26T10:49+0000

multimedia

photo

tank

russian armed forces

t-90

t-80

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1a/1116987389_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2f308ac5f62075bf20610222a7d3c4d2.jpg

Field repair and modernization of tanks is essential to maintain combat readiness and ensure the long service life of armored vehicles.Field repair involves fixing immediate damage or malfunctions so that tanks can continue to operate in harsh and dynamic battlefield conditions.Modernization, on the other hand, involves upgrading tanks with advanced technologies and systems to enhance their capabilities. This can include installing new weapons, improving communications systems, upgrading armor, or adding active protection systems. These upgrades can help tanks adapt to evolving threats and maintain their effectiveness on the battlefield.Take a look at how Russian soldiers and technicians repair and upgrade their tanks from the special military operation zone in Sputnik's gallery:

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

repair and modernization of tanks, special military operation zone, combat readiness