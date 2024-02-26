International
Photos: Repair and Modernization of Russian Tanks From Special Military Operation Zone
Photos: Repair and Modernization of Russian Tanks From Special Military Operation Zone
Field repair and modernization of tanks is essential to maintain combat readiness and ensure the longevity of armored vehicles.
Field repair and modernization of tanks is essential to maintain combat readiness and ensure the long service life of armored vehicles.Field repair involves fixing immediate damage or malfunctions so that tanks can continue to operate in harsh and dynamic battlefield conditions.Modernization, on the other hand, involves upgrading tanks with advanced technologies and systems to enhance their capabilities. This can include installing new weapons, improving communications systems, upgrading armor, or adding active protection systems. These upgrades can help tanks adapt to evolving threats and maintain their effectiveness on the battlefield.Take a look at how Russian soldiers and technicians repair and upgrade their tanks from the special military operation zone in Sputnik's gallery:
Photos: Repair and Modernization of Russian Tanks From Special Military Operation Zone

10:49 GMT 26.02.2024
The Russian Army operates a diverse fleet of tanks, including modern and upgraded models. Some of the key tanks in their inventory are the T-90A, T-80BVM, and T-72B3. The T-90A is a highly advanced, third-generation tank with improved armor, firepower, and electronics.
Field repair and modernization of tanks is essential to maintain combat readiness and ensure the long service life of armored vehicles.
Field repair involves fixing immediate damage or malfunctions so that tanks can continue to operate in harsh and dynamic battlefield conditions.
Modernization, on the other hand, involves upgrading tanks with advanced technologies and systems to enhance their capabilities. This can include installing new weapons, improving communications systems, upgrading armor, or adding active protection systems. These upgrades can help tanks adapt to evolving threats and maintain their effectiveness on the battlefield.
Take a look at how Russian soldiers and technicians repair and upgrade their tanks from the special military operation zone in Sputnik's gallery:
Loading a BMP-1 tracked infantry fighting vehicle onto a trailer after repairs.

Loading a BMP-1 tracked infantry fighting vehicle onto a trailer after repairs.

1/8
1/8
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank

Loading a BMP-1 tracked infantry fighting vehicle onto a trailer after repairs.

© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabank

A soldier of the repair and recovery battalion repairs pieces of military equipment from the special military operation zone.

A soldier of the repair and recovery battalion repairs pieces of military equipment from the special military operation zone. - Sputnik International
2/8
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank

A soldier of the repair and recovery battalion repairs pieces of military equipment from the special military operation zone.

Testing a T-80 BVM main battle tank after it was repaired.

Testing a T-80 BVM main battle tank after it was repaired.

Testing a T-80 BVM main battle tank after it was repaired. - Sputnik International
3/8
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank

Testing a T-80 BVM main battle tank after it was repaired.

Repair and modernization of tanks from the special military operation zone.
Repair and modernization of tanks from the special military operation zone. - Sputnik International
4/8
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Repair and modernization of tanks from the special military operation zone.
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabank

Repair and evacuation units of the Vostok Battlegroup test a T-80 BVM tank after repairs.

Repair and evacuation units of the Vostok Battlegroup test a T-80 BVM tank after repairs. - Sputnik International
5/8
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank

Repair and evacuation units of the Vostok Battlegroup test a T-80 BVM tank after repairs.

Post-repair testing by the crew of a T-80 BVM tank.
Post-repair testing by the crew of a T-80 BVM tank. - Sputnik International
6/8
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Post-repair testing by the crew of a T-80 BVM tank.
Soldiers of the Repair and Recovery Battalion repair and modernize a tank from the special military operation zone. The repair and evacuation units of the Vostok battlegroup are restoring equipment damaged in battle and sending it back to the special military operation zone.
Soldiers of the Repair and Recovery Battalion repair and modernize a tank from the special military operation zone. The repair and evacuation units of the Vostok battlegroup are restoring equipment damaged in battle and sending it back to the special military operation zone. - Sputnik International
7/8
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Soldiers of the Repair and Recovery Battalion repair and modernize a tank from the special military operation zone. The repair and evacuation units of the Vostok battlegroup are restoring equipment damaged in battle and sending it back to the special military operation zone.
Testing a T-80BVM tank after repairs.

Testing a T-80BVM tank after repairs.

Testing a T-80BVM tank after repairs. - Sputnik International
8/8
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank

Testing a T-80BVM tank after repairs.

