https://sputnikglobe.com/20240226/us-uk-spy-agencies-trained-spooks-saboteurs-in-ukraine-way-before-2022---russian-mfa-1116986877.html

US-UK Spy Agencies Trained Spooks, Saboteurs in Ukraine Way Before 2022 - Russian MFA

US-UK Spy Agencies Trained Spooks, Saboteurs in Ukraine Way Before 2022 - Russian MFA

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and other intelligence agencies of the US and the UK have been working on the deployment of their "strongholds" in Ukraine and the training of spies for Kiev long before 2022, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

2024-02-26T11:06+0000

2024-02-26T11:06+0000

2024-02-26T11:19+0000

world

ukraine

russia

united kingdom (uk)

central intelligence agency (cia)

cia

nato

maria zakharova

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095534768_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_eac3156ecc4d9cfcd879479986f80d66.jpg

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and other US and British spy agencies have been working on setting up their "footholds" in Ukraine and training spies for the Kiev regime long before 2022, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.In addition, Zakharova recalled how Moscow had repeatedly pointed out, long before 2022, that NATO and the intelligence services of the US-led Western bloc's structures had been placing bases and strongholds in Ukraine. And this is not just along the perimeter with Russia, but across all of Ukraine. What's more, she emphasized that this has been going on for numerous years now.According to The New York Times, the Central Intelligence Agency, over the past eight years, has been bankrolling a network of secret military bases set up in Ukraine near the Russian border. Around 2016, the CIA began training an elite Ukrainian commando unit known as Unit 2245 to capture Russian drones and communications equipment so that the spy agency's experts could reverse engineer them and break Russia’s encryption systems, the report stated.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240225/cia-set-up-12-secret-facilities-in-ukraine-along-russian-border-over-eight-year-period---report-1116977679.html

ukraine

russia

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us and uk intelligence agencies, central intelligence agency, training of spies for kiev, us and the uk, training spies