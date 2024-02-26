https://sputnikglobe.com/20240226/watch-russian-mortar-crew-destroy-ukrainian-observation-post-on-right-bank-of-dnepr-river-1116986251.html

Watch Russian Mortar Crew Destroy Ukrainian Observation Post on Right Bank of Dnepr River

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a mortar crew destroying an enemy observation post on the right bank of the Dnepr River.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a mortar crew destroying a Ukrainian observation post on the right bank of the Dnepr River. Reconnaissance units detected a group of enemy infantry and UAV operators stationed in an abandoned building on the right bank of the river. After receiving coordinates, the crew of the 120 mm 2B11 mortar of Battlegroup Dnepr hit the target, the ministry said.The 2B11 provides high accuracy and mobility, making it an important tool for Russian forces in combat situations. Overall, it is quite effective as a means of supporting infantry and providing firepower on the battlefield.

