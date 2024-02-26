International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Mortar Crew Destroy Ukrainian Observation Post on Right Bank of Dnepr River
Watch Russian Mortar Crew Destroy Ukrainian Observation Post on Right Bank of Dnepr River
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a mortar crew destroying an enemy observation post on the right bank of the Dnepr River.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a mortar crew destroying a Ukrainian observation post on the right bank of the Dnepr River. Reconnaissance units detected a group of enemy infantry and UAV operators stationed in an abandoned building on the right bank of the river. After receiving coordinates, the crew of the 120 mm 2B11 mortar of Battlegroup Dnepr hit the target, the ministry said.The 2B11 provides high accuracy and mobility, making it an important tool for Russian forces in combat situations. Overall, it is quite effective as a means of supporting infantry and providing firepower on the battlefield.
Russian mortar crew destroys enemy observation post on right bank of Dnepr River
Russian mortar crew destroys enemy observation post on right bank of Dnepr River
Watch Russian Mortar Crew Destroy Ukrainian Observation Post on Right Bank of Dnepr River

07:54 GMT 26.02.2024
The 120 mm 2B11 mortar is a powerful weapon used by the Russian Army. It has a firing range of up to 7 km and can launch various types of ammunition, such as high-explosive and fragmentation shells, as well as smoke grenades.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a mortar crew destroying a Ukrainian observation post on the right bank of the Dnepr River. Reconnaissance units detected a group of enemy infantry and UAV operators stationed in an abandoned building on the right bank of the river. After receiving coordinates, the crew of the 120 mm 2B11 mortar of Battlegroup Dnepr hit the target, the ministry said.
The 2B11 provides high accuracy and mobility, making it an important tool for Russian forces in combat situations. Overall, it is quite effective as a means of supporting infantry and providing firepower on the battlefield.
