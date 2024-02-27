https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/bal-and-bastion--new-coastal-missile-systems-safeguarding-russian-borders-1117020614.html

Bal and Bastion — New Coastal Missile Systems Safeguarding Russian Borders

Bal and Bastion — New Coastal Missile Systems Safeguarding Russian Borders

Russian ever-growing defense industry keeps pumping out new and advanced equipment that is second to none on the global defense market. The two new systems in focus belong to the coastal defense armament.

2024-02-27T18:21+0000

2024-02-27T18:21+0000

2024-02-27T18:21+0000

multimedia

infographic

missile system

bastion coastal missile system

bal missile system

missile defense system

defense systems

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1b/1117020220_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_6ea2226d5581f738519809c31f93e964.png

Bal and Bastion are the new coastal defense missile systems in service with the Russian Armed Forces.Both are equipped with anti-ship missiles to ensure inpenetrable shoreline protection. The two systems are characterized by their high mobility, short deployment time, impressive missile velocity and large impact area.Check out Sputnik's infographics to learn more!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

new russian weapons, new weapons in the russian army, what new weapons does russia have, what are coastal missile systems, russian coastal missile systems, what are coastal missile systems for