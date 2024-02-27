https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/bal-and-bastion--new-coastal-missile-systems-safeguarding-russian-borders-1117020614.html
Bal and Bastion — New Coastal Missile Systems Safeguarding Russian Borders
Russian ever-growing defense industry keeps pumping out new and advanced equipment that is second to none on the global defense market. The two new systems in focus belong to the coastal defense armament.
Bal and Bastion are the new coastal defense missile systems in service with the Russian Armed Forces.Both are equipped with anti-ship missiles to ensure inpenetrable shoreline protection. The two systems are characterized by their high mobility, short deployment time, impressive missile velocity and large impact area.Check out Sputnik's infographics to learn more!
Bal and Bastion are the new coastal defense missile systems in service with the Russian Armed Forces.
Both are equipped with anti-ship missiles to ensure inpenetrable shoreline protection.
The two systems are characterized by their high mobility, short deployment time, impressive missile velocity and large impact area.
Check out Sputnik's infographics to learn more!