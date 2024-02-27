https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/doha-talks-cia-in-ukraine-biden-concerns-in-michigan-primary-1117000780.html

Doha Talks, CIA in Ukraine, Biden Concerns in Michigan Primary

Doha Talks, CIA in Ukraine, Biden Concerns in Michigan Primary

Active-duty airman Aaron Bushnell self-immolates in protest of US support for Israel.

2024-02-27T04:15+0000

2024-02-27T04:15+0000

2024-02-27T09:46+0000

political misfits

cia

ukraine

israel

gaza strip

robert f. kennedy jr

social media

big tech

donald trump

doj

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1a/1117000907_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4dba4f8fdad9f83acecad320ac37fa86.png

Doha Talks, CIA in Ukraine, Biden Concerns in Michigan Primary Active-duty airman Aaron Bushnell self-immolates in protest of US support for Israel.

Geopolitical consultant, global speaker and former security analyst Dr. David Oualaalou joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the New York Times describing the CIA's longstanding involvement in Ukraine, why this secret history is being revealed in the US right now, the new casualty figures announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the ongoing uprisings of farmers in capital cities across the EU, the potential for a breakthrough in a new round of talks on the Israel-Hamas war in Doha, and how Israel is becoming a divisive issue for Europe.Professor of law and public policy Robert Hockett discusses whether personnel changes in the Republican National Committee will benefit the party or just its most controversial figure, why yet another government shutdown is looming, fears that former President Donald Trump will use the Justice Department to retaliate against his opponents if he wins another term, and questions surrounding Robert F. Kennedy’s position on access to abortion.Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov discusses the Supreme Court case over how social media platforms moderate content, how social media platforms should be treated legally, whether this is truly a partisan issue, the role of surveillance agencies in the social media and tech industry, and the possible consequences of a decision on these cases.The Misfits also discuss protests in Tel Aviv that led to arrests, the detention of former FBI informant Alexander Smirnov, and who President Joe Biden is criticizing online these days.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

political misfits, european farmers protests, what do eu farmers want, trump vs doj, scotus against social media