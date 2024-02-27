https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/elite-commandos-russias-special-operations-forces-celebrate-15-years-of-service-1117016321.html
Elite Commandos: Russia's Special Operations Forces Celebrate 15 Years of Service
Elite Commandos: Russia's Special Operations Forces Celebrate 15 Years of Service
On February 27, servicemen of the Special Forces of the Russian Armed Forces celebrate their professional holiday.
2024-02-27T13:51+0000
2024-02-27T13:51+0000
2024-02-27T13:51+0000
military
video
special forces
russia
russian army
moscow region
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1b/1117016162_90:0:1338:702_1920x0_80_0_0_b1c39ac3bb75bcf0f703cdb459213b39.jpg
On February 27, members of the Special Forces of the Russian Armed Forces celebrate their professional holiday. These servicemen are highly mobile, specially trained, well-equipped troops within the Ministry of Defense of Russia. They are always ready for immediate deployment, maintaining a constant state of high preparedness.These special forces units have been tasked with safeguarding Russia's interests both at home and overseas. The inception of these elite forces dates back to 2009, when the Russian Army underwent a significant overhaul. The Special Operations Directorate was established from a military unit located in the Moscow Region, operating under the direct leadership of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia.
russia
moscow region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1b/1117016162_246:0:1182:702_1920x0_80_0_0_ad0611b665f26c67b18061e1511064c4.jpg
15th anniversary of the Russian special operations forces
15th anniversary of the Russian special operations forces
2024-02-27T13:51+0000
true
PT0M54S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian special operations forces, servicemen of the special forces of the russian armed forces, professional holiday
russian special operations forces, servicemen of the special forces of the russian armed forces, professional holiday
Elite Commandos: Russia's Special Operations Forces Celebrate 15 Years of Service
The Russian Special Operations Forces are elite military units that are tasked with carrying out specialized operations such as counter-terrorism, unconventional warfare, and direct action missions.
On February 27, members of the Special Forces of the Russian Armed Forces celebrate their professional holiday.
These servicemen are highly mobile, specially trained, well-equipped troops within the Ministry of Defense of Russia. They are always ready for immediate deployment, maintaining a constant state of high preparedness.
These special forces units have been tasked with safeguarding Russia's interests both at home and overseas. The inception of these elite forces dates back to 2009, when the Russian Army underwent a significant overhaul. The Special Operations Directorate was established from a military unit located in the Moscow Region, operating under the direct leadership of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia.