Elite Commandos: Russia's Special Operations Forces Celebrate 15 Years of Service

On February 27, servicemen of the Special Forces of the Russian Armed Forces celebrate their professional holiday.

On February 27, members of the Special Forces of the Russian Armed Forces celebrate their professional holiday. These servicemen are highly mobile, specially trained, well-equipped troops within the Ministry of Defense of Russia. They are always ready for immediate deployment, maintaining a constant state of high preparedness.These special forces units have been tasked with safeguarding Russia's interests both at home and overseas. The inception of these elite forces dates back to 2009, when the Russian Army underwent a significant overhaul. The Special Operations Directorate was established from a military unit located in the Moscow Region, operating under the direct leadership of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia.

