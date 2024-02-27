https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/haley-suffers-embarrassing-defeat-in-home-state-vows-to-stay-in-race-1116999192.html

Haley Suffers Embarrassing Defeat in Home State; Vows to Stay in Race

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a plethora of topics domestically and abroad, including Nikki Haley's defeat in her home state of South Carolina.

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a plethora of topics domestically and abroad, including Nikki Haley's defeat in her home state of South Carolina.

The first hour starts with lawyer and political commentator Ed Martin, who shares his perspective on Nikki Haley's loss in her home state's primaries.Then, attorney Steve Gill joins to discuss the latest out of the Fani Willis saga, including requests for her to testify again.The second hour starts with Jeremy Kuzmarov, managing editor of Covert Action Magazine to share his perspective on the latest out of the Middle East, including more airstrikes in Yemen and Israel's planned invasion of Rafah.The show closes with Michael Maloof, a former analyst at the Pentagon, to discuss the latest out of Ukraine.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

