Ukraine Suffers Over 444,000 Losses in Manpower Since Special Op’s Launch - Shoigu
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
Haley Suffers Embarrassing Defeat in Home State; Vows to Stay in Race
Haley Suffers Embarrassing Defeat in Home State; Vows to Stay in Race
The first hour starts with lawyer and political commentator Ed Martin, who shares his perspective on Nikki Haley's loss in her home state's primaries.Then, attorney Steve Gill joins to discuss the latest out of the Fani Willis saga, including requests for her to testify again.The second hour starts with Jeremy Kuzmarov, managing editor of Covert Action Magazine to share his perspective on the latest out of the Middle East, including more airstrikes in Yemen and Israel's planned invasion of Rafah.The show closes with Michael Maloof, a former analyst at the Pentagon, to discuss the latest out of Ukraine.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Haley Suffers Embarrassing Defeat in Home State; Vows to Stay in Race

04:17 GMT 27.02.2024 (Updated: 09:27 GMT 27.02.2024)
The Final Countdown
Haley Suffers Embarrassing Defeat in Home State; Vows to Stay in Race
Angie Wong
All materials
All materials
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a plethora of topics domestically and abroad, including Nikki Haley's defeat in her home state of South Carolina.
The first hour starts with lawyer and political commentator Ed Martin, who shares his perspective on Nikki Haley's loss in her home state's primaries.
Then, attorney Steve Gill joins to discuss the latest out of the Fani Willis saga, including requests for her to testify again.
The second hour starts with Jeremy Kuzmarov, managing editor of Covert Action Magazine to share his perspective on the latest out of the Middle East, including more airstrikes in Yemen and Israel's planned invasion of Rafah.
The show closes with Michael Maloof, a former analyst at the Pentagon, to discuss the latest out of Ukraine.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
