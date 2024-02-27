https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/haley-suffers-embarrassing-defeat-in-home-state-vows-to-stay-in-race-1116999192.html
Haley Suffers Embarrassing Defeat in Home State; Vows to Stay in Race
Haley Suffers Embarrassing Defeat in Home State; Vows to Stay in Race
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a plethora of topics domestically and abroad, including Nikki Haley's defeat in her home state of South Carolina.
2024-02-27T04:17+0000
2024-02-27T04:17+0000
2024-02-27T09:27+0000
the final countdown
radio
nikki haley
south carolina
yemen
gaza strip
rafah
ukraine
fani willis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1a/1116999011_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_db61b419e5d1199a04390132dfe7929d.jpg
Haley Suffers Embarrassing Defeat in Home State; Vows to Stay in Race
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a plethora of topics domestically and abroad, including Nikki Haley's defeat in her home state of South Carolina.
The first hour starts with lawyer and political commentator Ed Martin, who shares his perspective on Nikki Haley's loss in her home state's primaries.Then, attorney Steve Gill joins to discuss the latest out of the Fani Willis saga, including requests for her to testify again.The second hour starts with Jeremy Kuzmarov, managing editor of Covert Action Magazine to share his perspective on the latest out of the Middle East, including more airstrikes in Yemen and Israel's planned invasion of Rafah.The show closes with Michael Maloof, a former analyst at the Pentagon, to discuss the latest out of Ukraine.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
south carolina
yemen
gaza strip
rafah
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1a/1116999011_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c953f74e3e1873c6a2b6498bf5c49ed1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
who won soutch carolina primaries, the final countdown, will nikki haley withdraw fom gop primaries, when will israel attack rafah
who won soutch carolina primaries, the final countdown, will nikki haley withdraw fom gop primaries, when will israel attack rafah
Haley Suffers Embarrassing Defeat in Home State; Vows to Stay in Race
04:17 GMT 27.02.2024 (Updated: 09:27 GMT 27.02.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a plethora of topics domestically and abroad, including Nikki Haley's defeat in her home state of South Carolina.
The first hour starts with lawyer and political commentator Ed Martin, who shares his perspective on Nikki Haley's loss in her home state's primaries.
Then, attorney Steve Gill joins to discuss the latest out of the Fani Willis saga, including requests for her to testify again.
The second hour starts with Jeremy Kuzmarov, managing editor of Covert Action Magazine to share his perspective on the latest out of the Middle East, including more airstrikes in Yemen and Israel's planned invasion of Rafah.
The show closes with Michael Maloof, a former analyst at the Pentagon, to discuss the latest out of Ukraine.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM