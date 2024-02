https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/lavrov-holds-press-conference-after-talks-with-yemeni-prime-minister-mubarak-1117007643.html

Lavrov Holds Press Conference After Talks With Yemeni Prime Minister Mubarak

Lavrov Holds Press Conference After Talks With Yemeni Prime Minister Mubarak

Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference after talks with Yemeni Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ahmad Awad bin Mubarak in Moscow.

2024-02-27T11:24+0000

2024-02-27T11:24+0000

2024-02-27T11:24+0000

russia

ahmed awad bin mubarak

sergey lavrov

moscow

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0d/1115554302_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3202e7d9821a317a521e39ecadac3377.jpg

Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference after talks with Yemeni Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ahmad Awad bin Mubarak in Moscow.This is his first trip abroad as prime minister. He was appointed to head the Yemeni government on February 5, retaining his position as foreign minister, which he has held since late 2020. Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

moscow

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lavrov holds press conference after talks with Yemeni Prime Minister Mubarak Lavrov holds press conference after talks with Yemeni Prime Minister Mubarak 2024-02-27T11:24+0000 true PT40M26S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, foreign minister ahmad awad bin mubarak, press conference