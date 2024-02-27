https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/lavrov-speaks-at-plenary-session-of-multipolarity-forum-in-moscow-1117004960.html

Lavrov Speaks to Multipolarity Forum’s Plenary Session in Moscow

Lavrov Speaks to Multipolarity Forum’s Plenary Session in Moscow

Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addresses a plenary session of the Multipolarity Forum in Moscow.

2024-02-27T07:11+0000

2024-02-27T07:11+0000

2024-02-27T07:17+0000

russia

sergey lavrov

moscow

russia

forum

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/06/1116616377_0:0:3058:1720_1920x0_80_0_0_a7c3f9f1935d14b6b390052b1ab6812a.jpg

Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addresses a plenary session of the Multipolarity Forum in Moscow.The event is being held at the Lomonosov Innovation Cluster and brings together experts from Asia, Africa, Latin America, and North America.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

moscow

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lavrov Speaks at Plenary Session of Multipolarity Forum in Moscow Lavrov Speaks at Plenary Session of Multipolarity Forum in Moscow 2024-02-27T07:11+0000 true PT15M52S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

multipolarity forum, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, multipolarity forum in moscow