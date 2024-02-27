https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/lavrov-speaks-at-plenary-session-of-multipolarity-forum-in-moscow-1117004960.html
Lavrov Speaks to Multipolarity Forum’s Plenary Session in Moscow
Lavrov Speaks to Multipolarity Forum’s Plenary Session in Moscow
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addresses a plenary session of the Multipolarity Forum in Moscow.
2024-02-27T07:11+0000
2024-02-27T07:11+0000
2024-02-27T07:17+0000
russia
sergey lavrov
moscow
russia
forum
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/06/1116616377_0:0:3058:1720_1920x0_80_0_0_a7c3f9f1935d14b6b390052b1ab6812a.jpg
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addresses a plenary session of the Multipolarity Forum in Moscow.The event is being held at the Lomonosov Innovation Cluster and brings together experts from Asia, Africa, Latin America, and North America.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
moscow
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/06/1116616377_82:0:2813:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_58af6e68ba639d6961d25a5f93ae48f9.jpg
Lavrov Speaks at Plenary Session of Multipolarity Forum in Moscow
Lavrov Speaks at Plenary Session of Multipolarity Forum in Moscow
2024-02-27T07:11+0000
true
PT15M52S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
multipolarity forum, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, multipolarity forum in moscow
multipolarity forum, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, multipolarity forum in moscow
Lavrov Speaks to Multipolarity Forum’s Plenary Session in Moscow
07:11 GMT 27.02.2024 (Updated: 07:17 GMT 27.02.2024)
The Multipolarity Forum was established in Moscow in 2023 and speaks out against the rampant campaign of Russophobia, as well as in support of Russia's humanitarian and cultural presence in the world. Participants include representatives from a wide range of countries, different religious and political beliefs.
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addresses a plenary session of the Multipolarity Forum in Moscow.
The event is being held at the Lomonosov Innovation Cluster and brings together experts from Asia, Africa, Latin America, and North America.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!