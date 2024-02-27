International
Lavrov Speaks to Multipolarity Forum’s Plenary Session in Moscow
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addresses a plenary session of the Multipolarity Forum in Moscow.
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addresses a plenary session of the Multipolarity Forum in Moscow.The event is being held at the Lomonosov Innovation Cluster and brings together experts from Asia, Africa, Latin America, and North America.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
Lavrov Speaks to Multipolarity Forum’s Plenary Session in Moscow

07:11 GMT 27.02.2024 (Updated: 07:17 GMT 27.02.2024)
The Multipolarity Forum was established in Moscow in 2023 and speaks out against the rampant campaign of Russophobia, as well as in support of Russia's humanitarian and cultural presence in the world. Participants include representatives from a wide range of countries, different religious and political beliefs.
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addresses a plenary session of the Multipolarity Forum in Moscow.
The event is being held at the Lomonosov Innovation Cluster and brings together experts from Asia, Africa, Latin America, and North America.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
